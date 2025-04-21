Judge orders USDA to restore Maine school meal funding

A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) must return essential school meal funding to the state of Maine, after the agency froze the money on April 2 in response to Maine’s policy allowing transgender girls to compete in girls’ sports. The decision, issued April 11 by U.S. District Court Judge John Woodcock, grants the state a temporary restraining order. That means federal funding will flow again to support school meal programs for thousands of children, as well as food assistance for low-income families, childcare centers and people with disabilities across the state.

The USDA had halted the funding earlier this month on April 2, citing alleged violations of Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in education. The agency claimed Maine’s inclusive sports policy went against that law.

Judge Woodcock then ruled that the USDA didn’t follow proper procedures when it froze the funds: specifically that it gave no formal warning or chance for the state to respond. The judge however did not rule on whether Maine’s policy is legal under Title IX, only that the USDA couldn’t skip due process.

Funding may be temporarily safe, but at the core of this conflict is a battle over how Title IX applies to transgender students.

Under the Biden Administration, Title IX guidance was expanded to include gender identity as a protected category. But after the 2024 election, the USDA — now operating under the Trump Administration — has shifted back toward a narrower definition of sex as biological sex assigned at birth. Maine’s policy, which allows students to participate in school sports according to their gender identity, directly conflicts with this new stance.

The USDA’s decision to freeze funding was one of the first major actions taken under this rollback. Maine was given a clear message: change your policy or lose your funding.

In response, Attorney General Aaron Frey sued the federal government, saying the USDA’s actions were politically motivated and dangerously punitive. Governor Janet Mills has also stood firm, arguing that Maine’s policy reflects the state’s commitment to fairness and inclusion — and that it’s legally sound.

To better understand what this case means for students, The Maine Campus met with Mark Brewer, a political science professor at the University of Maine. Brewer emphasized that this decision is an early one, and that the situation could change quickly.

“What happens after the temporary restraining order expires? That depends on what happens at the next administrative and/or judicial steps. There are so many different possible outcomes that it really is difficult to answer this question,” said Brewer.

Even though the court ordered the USDA to restore funding for now, Brewer said the broader legal battle over Title IX and transgender rights is just beginning.

“This is a very early step in what will almost certainly be a very long process to determine first the interpretation and eventually the enforcement of Title IX in terms of gender identity,” he said.

So far, Maine leaders have given no sign that they’ll back off their current policies. Brewer said that’s unlikely to change unless the U.S. Supreme Court forces the issue. He was then asked if Maine is likely to adjust any policies to avoid future conflict with the federal government.

“Likely not at this point,” said Brewer. “If the U.S. Supreme Court tells Maine it has to do so, this would be a different story.”

While the lawsuit plays out in the courts, public support could influence how state and federal leaders respond. If students are concerned about the potential loss of funding or want to support policies that protect LGBTQ+ rights, Brewer says speaking up is important.

“Students should contact their Members of Congress to advocate that funding be protected,” he said.

The funding freeze, even if temporary, raised serious concerns across Maine. Without that federal funding, school nutrition programs might have had to cut back or shut down, leaving many students and families without regular access to meals. Now that the funding is restored those fears have eased, at least temporarily.

“The one thing students can likely be sure of is continued conflict and uncertainty,” said Brewer.