Police Beat: 3/19 to 3/26

3/19:

At 2 a.m., an information complaint was filed from Knox Hall after a student called the University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) and told them they left their phone in a friend’s dorm. An officer responded and escorted the student to the room to get the phone.

At 3 p.m., a property damage crash report was filed on Androscoggin Road. A student called UMPD and let them know a stop sign was lying on the road. Officers searched the area but could not find evidence of intentional or accidental damage, such as tire tracks near the sign. Due to the level of wind and amount of rust on the sign, the incident was ruled an accident and Facilities was called to repair the damage.

At 4 p.m., a vandalism complaint was filed from the Fogler Library after a student called UMPD and said that someone had drawn graffiti in the shape of a heart on the outside of the library. An officer walked around the building but was unable to find the graffiti. The student did not respond to attempts to contact them to locate it.

At 8 p.m., an information complaint was filed from Estabrooke Hall. A janitorial custodian called in and requested help escorting a student from the building. Responding officers learned the student was recently admitted and was waiting in the building hours ahead of an appointment to sign paperwork because they are homeless and waiting for housing to be assigned. UMPD offered assistance and a ride to a local shelter, but the student declined.

3/20:

At 7 p.m., an information complaint was filed from the Memorial Union after the same student escorted from Estabrooke Hall the night before was reported for loitering on a couch. The student told officers they were cold and wanted to stay inside to use the heater for warmth. UMPD told the student they could either accept a ride to a shelter or be escorted out of the building. The student declined the offer again.

3/21:

At 7 p.m., a criminal mischief report was filed from the parking lot outside the Mahaney Dome, which was hosting UMaine’s annual Eastern Maine Sportsmen’s Show. A participant told officers that a tire on their trailer had been intentionally flattened while they were inside. UMPD responded and found that all valve stems had been removed and the damage was likely intentional. The owner of the trailer said they were unaware who would have done it. No surveillance footage was available in the area and there are currently no suspects. The trailer owner was able to repump the tires and leave the parking lot.

3/23:

At 1 p.m., an information complaint was filed from Somerset Hall after a student called in to report two male students loudly arguing in a dorm room. Officers responded and searched the floor, but were unable to hear loud noise coming from any of the rooms. The case was closed and no further similar calls were made.

At 8 p.m., a theft complaint was filed from Kennebec Hall after a student reported their bike stolen. A responding officer determined the bike was not secured with a lock when it was taken from the bike rack outside the hall. No camera footage was available to identify a potential suspect.

At 9 p.m., a theft complaint was filed from the New Balance Recreation Center after a student shared that a red jacket had been stolen from their locker while using the gym. UMPD reviewed camera footage, but over the span of time the student was gone, did not see anyone enter and exit the locker room with a red jacket. The student has still not located the coat and the case remains open.

3/24:

At 2 p.m., a theft complaint was filed from the Collins Center for the Arts parking lot after a student shared that their wallet had been stolen from their unlocked vehicle while attending a class. Responding officers helped locate most items from the wallet, which were tossed under a floor mat, but $50 in cash and the student’s debit card were missing. No camera footage is available in the area and there are currently no suspects. The student was advised to cancel the debit card and the case remains open.

At 2 p.m., a theft complaint was filed from Hart Hall after a student reported they had found a bike on the lawn near the hall. The bike was returned to its owner, who first reported it missing last October. The bike is damaged and rusty. Surveillance footage nearby did not capture whoever left it on the lawn.

3/25:

At 10 a.m., a non-student on campus was arrested by a UMPD officer after violating a Protection From Abuse (PFA) court order. The male who was arrested had been attempting to contact his ex-girlfriend through social media, who is a current student and has reported multiple violations of the PFA order over the past few weeks. The student reporting the violations said the attempts at contact have been non-threatening, but that they want them to stop. The non-student currently has a court hearing scheduled for the violations.

At 5 p.m., a suspicious complaint was filed from Long Road after a student called in and reported that a green Volkswagen with a Florida license plate was driving down the walking path of the University Mall. Officers responded to the scene, but the vehicle was gone by the time they arrived. The vehicle could not be located anywhere else on campus.