Police Beat: 3/27 to 4/3

3/27:

At 4 a.m., the University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) responded to a collision on Long Road after a passerby noticed a vehicle that drove over the sidewalk and into a concrete barrier. Responding officers identified a female student inside the vehicle, who was found to be intoxicated. The student was not injured and was arrested for operating under the influence. UMPD reported the incident to student conduct.

3/28:

At 6 a.m., an information complaint was filed from the Memorial Union after a student called UMPD to report a man sleeping on one of the couches near the entrance. Responding officers determined the man is a non-student and issued a trespass notice barring him from university property. The man was then arrested due to a violation of a prior citation from UMPD.

At 1 p.m., a theft complaint was filed from the New Balance Recreation Center. A student reported that a pair of her shoes had been stolen from an unlocked locker in the women’s changing room while she was using the gym. UMPD is currently reviewing footage to identify a suspect and the case remains open.

3/29:

At 5 a.m., a harassment complaint was filed from Somerset Hall after a student called UMPD and informed them that they had fallen prey to a scam attempt and were being harassed to send money. The student shared they did not send any money, but was advised to cancel their debit card and file a fraud complaint with their bank.

3/31:

At 10 a.m., a property damage crash occurred in the Collins Center for the Arts parking lot. A student pulling into a parking space struck an adjacent unoccupied vehicle and then reported the incident to UMPD. No injuries were reported and the owner of the struck vehicle was contacted so insurance information could be exchanged.

Around noon, a theft complaint was filed from the Memorial Union after a student reported that a MacBook Pro was taken from their bag when they temporarily left the spot they were sitting at. Officers are currently reviewing surveillance footage to identify a suspect and the case remains open.

At 8 p.m., a property damage crash occurred at the New Balance Recreation Center after a student pulling into a spot struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. No injuries were reported, damage was minimal and the students were able to exchange insurance information.

4/1:

At 3 a.m., a suspicious complaint was filed from Cumberland Hall. A student reported that a man was trying to enter the building who did not appear to be a student. Officers responded and searched the area, but were unable to locate anyone matching the description on the premises. The case was closed and no further similar calls were made.

Around noon, a theft complaint was filed from Hart Hall after a student emailed UMPD sharing that several items had been stolen from their dorm room. Officers responded asking for further information, such as the value of the items, but have yet to receive a response from the student. The case remains open until a response is received.

4/2:

At 8 p.m., a property damage crash occurred in the Wells Conference Center parking lot after two students struck each other’s vehicles while backing out of parking spaces. No injuries were reported, damage was minimal and responding officers ensured insurance information was exchanged.