UMSG's VPFA Joshua Bohm gives his last budget report of the year on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Orono, Maine. Photo by Hailey Green.

UMSG's VPFA Joshua Bohm gives his last budget report of the year on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Orono, Maine. Photo by Hailey Green.

UMSG reports granting $108,000 in funding requests this spring, amends Student Legal Services contract

The General Student Senate of the University of Maine Student Government, Inc. (UMSG) held its 13th meeting of the semester on April 21, which was relatively brief and led by President Keegan Tripp and Vice President Cynthia Shelmerdine. Key moments from the meeting include a presentation on financial affairs for end-of-year figures and the amendment of student government’s contract with Student Legal Services.

Club Maintenance and Presentations

The Orono Student Nursing Association went on a trip to a national conference and addressed UMSG to thank them for their support in attending. On the trip, the eight members were able to prepare for their board exams, network and learn more about current healthcare issues.

Guest Speaker

For this meeting’s guest speaker, the Vice President of Financial Affairs (VPFA) Joshua Bohm delivered a presentation to communicate end-of-year financial figures. The beginning of the presentation showed the drastic increase in funding requests from the fall semester compared to the spring semester. In the fall, just over $60,000 was given in funding requests from UMSG. In the spring, the number jumped to just over $108,000, totalling about $172,000 in total requests awarded for the year.

Most of UMSG funding used to be unallocated. This year, UMSG has gone through all of its budgeted money to benefit undergraduate students, organizations and clubs. The VPFA notes this as a big accomplishment for UMSG as an organization.

Executive Reports

Tripp started off his report by noting President-elect Shelmerdine and Vice President-elect Hazel Sparks inauguration, which was held on April 23. Tripp also mentioned that the Driver Era concert featuring Ross Lynch on April 17 was one of UMSG’s “most successful events in a long time.” Tripp reminded UMSG that April 28 will be the last meeting of the semester and that University of Maine President Ferinni-Mundy will be in attendance as the guest speaker.

Shelmerdine noted her attendance at the University Volunteer Ambulance Corps (UVAC) Ball on UMSG’s behalf. Shelmerdine says she plans to continue to strengthen the relationship with them that she and Tripp started previously.

VPFA Bohm also shared that April 23 at noon was the deadline for funding requests submissions. Therefore, anything submitted after that date will not be considered until next year.

New Business

An act to amend the existing contract between UMSG and Student Legal Services was the last resolution Tripp passed in his role as the president of UMSG. The SLS Attorney is Sean O’Mara, who provides critical and free legal resources for students at the University of Maine. Tripp noted that O’Mara has served the UMaine community with professionalism and consistency and UMSG is committed to continuing that relationship with him.

This means that Student Legal Services will ensure accessible legal guidance, education and support on matters that directly impact student well-being and success. The amendment will further ensure that students will have access to legal sources that they may otherwise not be able to obtain and solidifies UMSG’s mission to support the undergraduate population.

Tripp notes that the existing contract between UMSG and SLS requires peer-guided review and amendment to ensure that compensation, scope of services and terms of employment remain fair, competitive and reflective of the student body. The contract amendments were negotiated between UMSG and O’Mara to maintain continuity of services, while also updating provisions to better align with current expectations and operational realities.