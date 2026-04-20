In Orono, Maine, Tuesday, September 22nd, 2025, Anne Heflin (right) and Grace Miller (left) speaking on why their Girls Water Polo Club should pass to become a club to the University of Maine’s student government. Photo by Hailey Green

In Orono, Maine, Tuesday, September 22nd, 2025, Anne Heflin (right) and Grace Miller (left) speaking on why their Girls Water Polo Club should pass to become a club to the University of Maine’s student government. Photo by Hailey Green

UMSG forms round table to discuss immigration enforcement, recognizes recent student athletic accomplishments

The General Student Senate of the University of Maine Student Government, Inc. (UMSG) held its 12th meeting of the semester on April 14, led by President Keegan Tripp and Vice President Cynthia Shelmerdine. Key moments from the meeting include the renewal of funding for UMSG-themed merchandise, discussions about forming a round table to address immigration enforcement concerns and the recognition of several student athletic accomplishments.

Club Maintenance and Presentations

The Caribbean and Latinx Student Alliance sought preliminary recognition from UMSG. This club includes activities such as trying new foods and exploring Caribbean and Latin cultures. Future events this club looks forward to hosting include making crafts for Earth Day and playing soccer together. Next semester will include events such as a carnival and culture fest, which they can contribute to. The recognition was passed with a unanimous vote.

The Environmental Interpretation and Education Association was next up for preliminary recognition. This association is a student chapter that is a part of a national organization that includes networking and career planning for students in wildlife ecology, outdoor leadership and astronomy. With a clear majority in the affirmative, their recognition passed.

Funding Requests

Funding requests included a request from the Outing Club for $1,428. This club has existed for over 100 years and has coordinated many opportunities for student members to explore Maine’s great outdoors. Funding would contribute to things such as the outdoor equipment the club provides for its members along with travel expenses to travel to destinations such as Sugarloaf Mountain. There was a clear majority, and that request passed.

UMSG Student Leadership also requested funding for merchandise, which is allowed to be purchased as gifts that can be worn as advertising for returning senators. It was noted by Tripp that merchandise such as this used to be in the annual budget, but was previously removed by a senator. They requested a total of $1600, which was granted with a clear majority.

Guest Speaker

Jenny Boyden, University of Maine interim VP for finance & administration and chief business officer, was the guest speaker. Boyden came to address and answer some questions regarding the budget deficit and resulting responses. Boyden also discussed how students can support the enrollment of upcoming classes, especially the class of Fall 2026.

Executive Reports

Tripp started off his report by marking new officer transitions, wrapping up end-of-the-year projects. Tripp also gave a reminder of the Student Leadership Awards, which will be held on April 30 at 5 p.m. in Minsky Recital Hall.

Tripp concluded his report by noting that the executive for the President of the Students for Democratic Society (SDS) recently discussed Faculty Senate Motion 2601 with President Tripp — which is a “Motion to Provide Information on Immigration Enforcement on Campus.” This will mean that UMSG will be working with SDS to put together a round table discussion around student safety and protocols, which Shelmerdine said had already been discussed at a previous date.

Shelmerdine noted in her report that the Security Committee for UMaine decided to purchase a new traffic sign. There are now two signs in total, which cover both entrances of the university.

New Business

UMSG extended a sincere congratulations to Adrianna Smith for being named Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) player of the year on March 25. This is noted to be one of the highest individual honors a student athlete can be awarded in collegiate competition. Smith was also selected to the all-ECAC first team, which further recognizes her extraordinary performance over the course of the season.

UMSG also extended congratulations to the University of Maine’s Women’s Soccer Team for winning the 2026 America East Championship. They noted the exceptional resilience displayed by the team, where they overcame an early 2-0 Vermont lead, and the several notable performances leading to their win.