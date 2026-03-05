Meet the candidates: Cynthia Shelmerdine and Hazel Sparks

Students will begin casting their votes for the University of Maine Student Government (UMSG) 2026 elective elections on Monday, March 2, with Presidential candidate Cynthia Shelmerdine and Vice Presidential candidate Hazel Sparks slotted to win due to an uncontested campaign. In an interview, Shelmerdine and Sparks offered insight into their motivations for running and what their priorities will be for the academic year ahead.

Beginning today, students can choose to either cast their ballots for the UMSG election online or vote in person in Union Central from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. While the in person voting option will only be available on March 2, the online voting option will remain open until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 6.

Presidential candidate Shelmerdine is a third-year student double majoring in biomedical engineering and studio art, who has served for three years on UMSG and held positions such as the Military and Veteran Student Representative, Services Chair, Security Representative, Student Organization Committee member and now serves as Vice President. Her running mate, Hazel Sparks, is a second-year student majoring in psychology and minoring in educational studies and leadership. Sparks has been in the senate for two years, and has also held a varied number of positions.

Reflecting on the current campus climate in an interview, Sparks and Shelmerdine pointed to student resilience during what they described as a challenging year.

“I love the creativity and strength that this community has. Currently the student body has endured a lot, both emotionally through the recent losses of students, and the political affairs of our country right now,” said Shelmerdine. ‘The care for one another is really what stands out to me.”

When asked what areas could be improved on campus, both pointed to communication and campus culture.

“I believe communication is a big thing that could be improved on campus. Either communication is too slow or not enough information is released. This allows for rumors to spread on Yik Yak and Snapchat. Once misinformation has gotten out, it’s really hard to reconcile it,” said Shelmerdine.

Sparks said she would like to see students more unified.

“I believe that we need a greater culture on campus. We had it at one point which can be seen through how many people come back for homecoming, however, I believe our current students are very individualistic people. That is not a bad thing, I just believe that we need to come together more. We need to create a culture on campus,” said Sparks.

Looking ahead, Shelmerdine said she wants to get more non-UMSG students involved on committees and wants students to understand resources available to them.

“Students have so much at their disposal to make change, but there needs to be a clear resource telling people how they can make that change. Hazel and I’s presidency and vice presidency will be that resource,” said Shelmerdine.

Shelmerdine also mentioned accessibility for students who may not have time for formal leadership roles, encouraging them to either speak at a UMSG meeting or to book a meeting with UMSG executives.

Shelmerdine also addressed the uncontested nature of the race, saying that it has allowed her to “express my accomplishments and aspirations in a much more calm manner, rather than competitive.” Asked what the lack of challengers may signal about campus culture, she said there are “many great leaders on this campus” but she and Sparks were best equipped for the job.

“Hazel and I have contributed more to UMSG as an organization and to the student body than anyone else who would have run against us,” said Shelmerdine. “Personally, I think I am a well-rounded individual to run for this position, given my unique background as an engineering student, as a woman, as a Greek life member and as a student leader who loves this campus and wants to see it thrive.”

Sparks suggested she would have liked to see others run for the position, saying that “contested campaigns will always make the campaigns and candidates better.” However, she hopes that through their efforts as a team more students will feel empowered to run next year.

When asked what leadership style she intends to embody, Shelmerdine said she hopes to create “an environment of transparency and respect.”

“The only way you’re able to accomplish anything and to earn the respect of constituents is through transparency and honesty. Without that you have nothing,“said Shelmerdine. She added that “UMSG inc has potential to be larger than it already is” and she wants as many voices involved as possible in planning its future.

Shelmerdine shared that students with questions or concerns can email her at cynthia.shelmerdine@maine.edu or book a meeting through her booking link on the UMSG webpage. Any students with questions regarding the election process are encouraged to contact UMSG’s Fair Elections Practices Chair, Zoe Stankevitz, at zoe.stankevitz@maine.edu.