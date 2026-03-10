Blue Lights system will not be phased out, UMPD provides insight on pending renovations

On Sept. 30, the University of Maine Student Government (UMSG) announced a tentative idea to replace the Blue Light HELP Callboxes with the Black Bear Safe app, which is maintained by the University of Maine Police Department (UMPD). In an update provided on Feb. 24, UMSG Sen. Hailey Inman shared that the Blue Lights system will not be removed and clarified the call boxes will be renovated soon. UMPD Chief William Flagg and Inman shared more information about the past and current status of the project in an interview.

Following the initial announcement about the Blue Lights system potentially being phased out at the September UMSG meeting, an Oct. 28 email written by President Keegan Tripp implored students to share their thoughts on campus safety with student government through a survey linked in the message.

“The Undergraduate and Graduate Student Governments are seeking your feedback on a recent consideration by the UMaine administration to phase out the physical Blue Light Emergency Button system and replace it with a digital version available through the Black Bear Safe app on your phone,” wrote Tripp in the email. He shared that the survey aimed to understand students’ perception of “safety on campus, including experiences/perspectives on campus lighting, the Blue Light system, the Black Bear Safe app and other safety resources.”

In October 2025, UMSG Vice President Cynthia Shelmerdine shared with the Maine Campus that there was no official confirmation that the Blue Lights would be phased out, and that UMSG did not take a stance on the issue, but that it was something university officials were considering. Shelmerdine also commented on the potential benefits of the Black Bear Safe app over the Blue Light callboxes during her interview.

“The Black Bear Safe App allows for a mobile blue light button on your phone which allows immediate accessibility to UMPD, rather than trying to find a physical location with a box,” said Shelmerdine. “The mobile version can be activated anywhere, so it can be activated in a dorm, building or parking lot or walkway. This is a valuable benefit as in an emergency, you may not be able to make it to a blue light box location.”

While Shelmerdine highlighted potential benefits of a transition to the Black Bear Safe app, she also noted that the transition to a different system should remain transparent as to prevent any misunderstanding.

“The improper notification and teaching students how to use the Black Bear Safe App can lead to confusion and a disconnect between the student body and administration. I feel that the only con to this transition would come from people not being properly informed on the benefit of the change and students and staff could feel as though their safety is not being taken as seriously,” said Shelmerdine.

The idea faced pushback from some of the student population. Students who were not in favor of the switch to the Black Bear Safe app cited concerns over technological troubles, campus lighting and the symbolic safety offered by Blue Lights. Those in favor largely highlighted accessibility offered by a mobile app.

While plans for a potential shift have remained tentative throughout the year, at UMSG’s Feb. 24 meeting, Inman announced that the Blue Light system would remain in operation and also noted that UMPD is working to reconfigure the road system for better ease of travel by next fall. In an interview, Inman clarified that UMPD and Facilities Management were looking to renovate the Blue Light system to increase its effectiveness.

“UMPD has secured a new wiring and software system to update the Blue Light system, along with rebuilding them and adding additional features like speakers and color changing lights,” said Inman. She added that cameras would also be installed at each callbox. Both Inman and UMPD Chief William Flagg stated in a written response that university officials never intended to remove the Blue Lights, only to upgrade them. He also clarified that UMPD oversees the Blue Light system in coordination with Facilities Management.

“There has never been a plan to phase out the Blue Light Help Callbox system on the University of Maine campus,” said Chief Flagg. “UMPD leadership, along with campus partners responsible for student life, infrastructure and safety systems, has been actively exploring modernization of the existing system to leverage new technology and ensure continued access, reliability and campus safety.”

Flagg added that all options ensuring the community has a reliable and efficient way to contact UMPD in an emergency remain under consideration and that “when there is a recommendation about how to move forward, it will be reviewed with our campus community for feedback and ultimately with university leaders who will make the final decision.”

“Campus safety is a shared responsibility and we understand that students, faculty, staff and visitors care deeply about the tools available to them,” said Chief Flagg. “UMPD and other partners on-campus remain committed to maintaining a visible, reliable and accessible safety network for our community.”

Inman provided clarification on the purpose of the initial announcements about the removal of the Blue Lights system.

“The Blue Lights possibly being phased out was a miscommunication that happened early last semester, the wiring system within the Blue Lights is what needed to be removed due to being out of date,” said Inman.

UMSG and UMPD told the Maine Campus that they are working with Facilities Management to maintain the lighting offered by the Blue Lights and repair any broken callboxes. Chief Flagg shared that students and faculty can notify UMPD to report concerns about a call box by calling 207-581-4040 or reporting the issue through the Black Bear Safe app. This story is developing and updates will be provided as they become available.