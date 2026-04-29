Police Beat: 4/16 to 4/24

4/16:

At 9 a.m., the University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) responded to a property damage crash on Rangeley Road. A student rear ended another student while turning, which resulted in minor exterior damage. The student that was struck reported experiencing wrist pain but declined transport to a hospital. Responding officers ensured insurance information was exchanged before filing the report.

4/17:

At 10 a.m., a noise complaint was filed from a residential property on College Avenue after a caller reported loud noise coming from fraternity members on a lawn playing music. A responding officer made contact with the group, who were cooperative when asked to lower the volume. No disciplinary action was taken given UMPD did not receive additional calls about noise in the area after making contact with the group.

At 11 p.m., an intoxication report was filed from Oxford Hall after UMPD received a call about a male student sitting for a prolonged period in one of the bathroom stalls. A responding officer found the underage student to be responsive but inebriated, so the University Volunteer Ambulance Corps (UVAC) was called to perform a medical evaluation. UVAC determined the student did not require transport to a hospital and could return to their dorm room. UMPD then filed a report with student conduct.

4/18:

At 7 a.m., a noise complaint was filed from the Phi Gamma Delta house on College Avenue after a caller reported loud music emanating from the area. A responding officer made contact with members of the fraternity, who obliged the request to turn down the music being played outside. No further action was taken since UMPD received no additional noise complaints after making contact with the fraternity.

At 3 p.m., a theft complaint was filed from Kennebec Hall after a student reported that their bike had been stolen from a bike rack outside the building. UMPD was unable to identify a suspect due to a lack of camera footage in the area, but determined the bike was not secured with a lock when it was taken. The responding officer collected details about the bike from the student and is searching for the stolen property.

4/20:

At 7 a.m., a criminal mischief complaint was filed from Somerset Hall after an RA called to report that someone had set waste on fire inside a trash can in the women’s bathroom. The RA was able to fully put out the small fire before UMPD arrived on scene, so the fire department was not called. Officers are currently reviewing camera footage to see if a suspect can be identified entering and exiting the bathroom.

At 5 p.m., a harassment complaint was filed by a student who lives in an off campus apartment on College Avenue. The student reported that they have received continual calls from an ex-boyfriend who is also a student and that they requested he no longer contact them. Due to the volume of calls and safety concerns expressed, UMPD issued a harassment and criminal trespass notice to the student continually contacting them. The incident was then reported to student conduct for further review.

At 10 p.m., a theft complaint was filed from the New Balance Recreation Center after a student reported that their wallet containing car keys and an ID card had been stolen from an unlocked locker in the women’s changing room. UMPD is currently reviewing footage to identify a suspect and took down details about the wallet to help the student locate it.

4/23:

At 10 a.m., a theft complaint was filed from York Hall after a student reported that their bike had been stolen from a rack outside the building. Responding officers determined the bike was not secured with a lock and could not review footage to identify a suspect due to a lack of camera coverage.

Around noon, a theft complaint was filed from the Memorial Union after an employee reported that several UMaine logo-branded rugs had been taken from the entrance area of the building. Several weeks prior, UMPD posted images online of potential suspects who had stolen similar rugs from the building, but no leads were produced. Officers are currently reviewing camera footage to determine if the incidents are connected.