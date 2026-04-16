Police Beat: 4/3 to 4/9

4/3:

At 2 a.m., a suspicious complaint was filed from the Aroostook parking lot after a student called the University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) to inform them a car had been left running in the lot all night. Responding officers identified the vehicle owner, who was a student who said they forgot to turn off the vehicle and take their keys.

At 6 a.m., a suspicious complaint was filed from Hannibal Hamlin Hall after an officer on patrol spotted a student inside the building. The building is currently vacant and closed to the public, but the student shared that the front door was unlocked. They said they are studying mechanical engineering and were searching the building to find parts for a project. UMPD issued a verbal warning rather than a trespass notice, informing them they could not return and must leave the building. The student complied and no further action was taken.

At 6 p.m., a criminal mischief report was filed from Hannibal Hamlin Hall. Officers who responded to the trespass call earlier spotted a broken window on the second floor while searching the premises and reported the damage later in the day. UMPD was unable to determine if the damage was recent or intentional due to a lack of camera footage in the area.

4/4:

Around noon, a theft complaint was filed from Hart Hall after a student called UMPD and shared that their bike had been stolen from a rack outside the building. Officers determined the bike was not secured with a lock and took down details to assist in recovery efforts.

At 1 p.m., a theft complaint was filed from the New Balance Recreation Center. A student shared that their wallet had been stolen from a bag placed on a bench in the men’s locker room while working out. Officers are currently reviewing camera footage to determine if a suspect can be identified.

4/5:

At 1 a.m., an information complaint was filed from the Memorial Union after a student called in and reported that a woman was sleeping on a couch in the building. UMPD responded and identified the woman as a recently admitted student, who shared they are homeless and waiting for fall housing to be assigned. Officers have responded to several similar calls involving this student, who again declined assistance or a ride to a local shelter. The student was cooperative and left the building.

At 8 p.m., an information complaint was filed from Hart Hall. A student said that they had been scammed by a local company while getting their vehicle detailed, claiming the $200 they were charged was too expensive for the work done. An officer informed the student that this is a civil matter that UMPD is unable to address. The student was then advised to seek legal counsel.

4/6:

At 6 p.m., an information complaint was filed from Gannett Hall after a student called in and shared that their car keys had been stolen and placed on a tree branch about 25 feet high outside the building. The student said a friend was likely pulling a prank but was unsure who would go to those lengths given how high the keys were placed. Officers used a ladder to retrieve the keys, which were returned to the student.

At 10 p.m., a noise complaint was filed from Kennebec Hall after a student called and said loud noise was coming from a dorm on their floor. Responding officers made contact with the occupants of the room, who were compliant when asked to turn down the volume of the music. No further similar complaints were filed from the hall.

4/7:

At 3 p.m., a drug complaint was filed on Connecticut Street near University Park. A passerby called UMPD and said they saw someone smoking what smelled like marijuana and they were concerned given kids live in that area. A responding officer made contact with an individual smoking on the street, who shared they were a resident and stepped outside to use a pipe to smoke tobacco. Officers did not detect a notable smell or find evidence of marijuana use, but due to the student exhibiting behavioral signs of smoking, they still reported the incident to student conduct.

At 5 p.m., an information complaint was filed from University Park. Officers who responded to the earlier drug complaint found that an individual not registered on the lease was living in the same apartment as the student identified to be smoking outside. UMPD reported the lease violation to student conduct, who will coordinate with housing to decide if further action will be taken.

At 7 p.m., a student living off campus filed a harassment complaint, as they believe they are being cyberstalked. UMPD is unable to share further details, such as a description of who might be targeting the student, at this time. A responding officer took down details and IP addresses and will be investigating the incident further in the coming weeks.

4/8:

At 10 p.m., a theft complaint was filed from the Sawyer Environmental Research Center after a student shared their bike had been stolen from a rack outside the building. The student said they are unsure who took it and that the bike was not secured with a lock. Due to a lack of camera footage, UMPD was unable to identify a suspect.