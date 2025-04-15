UMaine students Carter Hickey, Aaron Rose, Nate Feng,and Hailey Inman at the Take Back the Night event on the steps of Fogler Library

UMaine students Carter Hickey, Aaron Rose, Nate Feng,and Hailey Inman at the Take Back the Night event on the steps of Fogler Library

UMaine hosts Take Back the Night to support survivors of sexual assault

On April 11, student organizations All Maine Women, UMaine TRIOTA and the University of Maine Student Government (UMSG) hosted Take Back the Night to push back against sexual violence and the culture of silence that allowed it to continue. The event gathered students, staff and community members on the steps of Fogler Library in an evening of solidarity.

In 1972, a group of women at the University of South Florida donned witches’ hats and cloaks, grabbed brooms and marched across their campus. Throughout the 1980s, colleges and communities across the U.S. began holding marches and rallies under the same name, “Take Back the Night.” In 2001, the Take Back the Night Foundation was created to support this growing grassroots network.

The crowd was met with personal stories and a call to action. Organizers emphasized this was not only about tradition—it was about accountability, healing and collective action.

Casper Cowan, a third-year UMaine student studying psychology and women’s, gender and sexuality studies, served as one of the lead organizers. Representing TRIOTA, Cowan emphasized the personal connection he felt to the event:

“I’m a survivor of sexual assault, and it’s been a very recent struggle to deal with. I’ve kind of channeled that energy into wanting to help other people because there’s a lot of isolation in an issue like this” said Cowan.

Cowan was joined by Amanda Levesque, a fourth-year student and member of All Maine Women.

“Thank you all for your attendance today and for your willingness to stand with us in support of our community as we continue to fight against sexual violence,”said Levesque. “Your presence here means more than words can express. It sends a powerful message of solidarity, compassion and commitment to change.”

Levesque also reminded attendees of the historical roots of the movement.

“Take Back the Night marches began in the 1970s as a response to the silence surrounding sexual violence, especially the danger women faced simply walking alone at night. Over time, what started as small group actions grew into a global movement uniting communities in resistance,” said Levesque.

The event included remarks from UMSG President Keegan Tripp, who announced plans for a new student-led initiative called the Blue Bandana Project. The idea is to train students in basic crisis support, equip them with resource cards and give them a blue bandana to display on their backpacks—a quiet signal that they’re a safe person to approach if someone needs help.

“It’s not about being a hero,” said Tripp. “It’s about being prepared, being aware and being there. This is something we’ve seen on other campuses, and I think it’s time we bring it to UMaine.”

Take Back the Night also brought together several key organizations offering confidential resources, counseling, and education for survivors of sexual violence. These included Partners for Peace, Rape Response Services, and Mabel Wadsworth Center—a Bangor-based sexual and reproductive health clinic.

Aspen Ruhlin, a representative from Mabel Wadsworth Center reflected on the long arc of healing and activism:

“There is a good chance that the Take Back the Night event I attended almost 13 years ago saved my life. At the very least, I would’ve had a much longer, harder road to healing without it. Supporting survivors is recognizing there is no such thing as a perfect victim,” said Ruhlin. “Victim-blaming is an essential pillar of rape culture. It is on all of us to fight for a better world.”

The focal point of the event was the survivor speak out. Attendees were invited to read anonymous testimonies submitted in advance or to share their own if they felt comfortable doing so. Some brought stories written by others, while others came forward with their own stories.

“You’re never alone,” Cowan told the crowd. “Unfortunately, there are a million other people who have experienced something just like what you’ve experienced. You’re not alone in loving someone who’s gone through it either. And if we can acknowledge that and move together, we can build something.”.