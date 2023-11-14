Live election results

Mainers passed Question 1, requiring voter approval for quasi-governmental entities and consumer-owned electric utilities to borrow more than $1 billion. Yet, voters rejected Question 3, which would create Pine Tree Power. Mainers approved the ban on foreign spending in elections (Question 2). The right to repair passed in this evening’s election (Question 4). Maine now requires the Maine Constitution to be printed in full to include treaty obligations with the Wabanaki Confederacy (Question 6). Mainers voted to reject Question 7, ensuring that one must be a Maine resident in order to get an issue on a ballot.

9:30 p.m. 25% of votes are counted so far.

Question 1: Do you want to bar some quasi-governmental entities and all consumer-owned electric utilities from taking on more than $1 billion in debt unless they get statewide voter approval? 66% vote yes 34% vote no

Question 2: Do you want to ban foreign governments and entities that they own, control, or influence from making campaign contributions or financing communications for or against candidates or ballot questions? 86% vote yes 14% vote no

Question 3: Do you want to create a new power company governed by an elected board to acquire and operate existing for-profit electricity transmission and distribution facilities in Maine? 29% vote yes 71% vote no

Question 4: Do you want to require vehicle manufacturers to standardize on-board diagnostic systems and provide remote access to those systems and mechanical data to owners and independent repair facilities? 84% vote yes 16% vote no

Question 5: Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to change the time period for judicial review of the validity of written petitions from within 100 days from the date of filing to within 100 business days from the date of filing of a written petition in the office of the Secretary of State, with an exception for petitions filed within 30 calendar days before or after a general election? 56% vote yes 44% vote no

Question 6: Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to require that all of the provisions of the Constitution be included in the official printed copies of the Constitution prepared by the Secretary of State? 71% vote yes 29% vote no

Question 7: Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to remove a provision requiring a circulator of a citizen’s initiative or people’s veto petition to be a resident of Maine and a registered voter in Maine, requirements that have been ruled unconstitutional in federal court? 32% vote yes 68% vote no

Question 8: Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to remove a provision prohibiting a person under guardianship for reasons of mental illness from voting for Governor, Senators and Representatives, which the United States District Court for the District of Maine found violates the United States Constitution and federal law? 45% vote yes 55% vote no



8 p.m. Polls have officially closed.

3:45 p.m. Roughly 15,000 Mainers have voted across the state so far. According to the Independent Voter Project, there are 1,063,383 registered voters in Maine.