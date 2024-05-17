Police Beat: 04/26 to 04/30

04/26:

Around 1:30 p.m., there was a theft complaint in Cumberland Hall. A female student left her laundry in the washer for over 24 hours and multiple people sifted through her clothes. All items were recovered.

At 2:30 p.m., a female employee at Alumni Hall issued a harassment complaint. She was repeatedly contacted by someone she dated over 30 years ago. The individual left messages for her after hours. The University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) spoke to the caller and he has not attempted contact since.

Around 5 p.m., an information complaint was made through Campus Eyes in reference to the Free Palestine protest held outside of Fogler Library hours prior. According to UMPD, participants gathered appropriately and there were no issues.

At 7 p.m., another information complaint was made through Campus Eyes in Somerset Hall. It reported underage drinking in the dormitory. Six students were involved and referred to conduct.

At about 11 p.m., a suspicious complaint was issued from Whitter Farm. Two female employees heard strange noises, including a door opening. However, no one else was located on the property.

04/27:

At 10 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on the fourth floor of Somerset Hall. The men’s room mirror was broken. There are no suspects at this time.

04/28:

Around 7 a.m., four exit signs were found damaged in Somerset Hall.

04/29:

Around 1 a.m., a disorderly complaint was made in Somerset Hall. A UMPD officer spoke with two female students who reported an issue from last February.

At 2 a.m., Campus Eyes reported that someone was vomiting in the Somerset Hall men’s bathroom and that another individual was playing beer pong in the hallway. No one was located in reference to either complaint.

Around 1:30 p.m., there was a property damage crash on Rangeley Road A deer darted onto the road and was struck by a Nissan Rogue, leaving a dent in the door. The deer ran away immediately after the accident.

At 2:30 p.m., a suspicious complaint was made at Fogler Library. A male student discovered an unknown Air Tag on the side pocket of his bookbag. The student did not believe he was being tracked. Beforehand, he was at the New Balance Recreation Center. The Air Tag may have been placed with his things mistakenly.

04/30:

At noon, Campus Eyes made an information complaint. The caller reported a crosswalk violation and described the vehicle of interest. UMPD was notified 30 minutes after the violation occurred and did not locate a driver.

At about 2:30 p.m., an employee at Alpenglow Adventure Sports in Bangor notified UMPD that a UMaine student purchased climbing gear and claimed they will use it to climb Androscoggin Hall. The employee did not disclose the student’s name.

At 5 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made at the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity house on College Avenue. The caller thought that the sound of the fireworks was that of gunshots.