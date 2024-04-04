Police Beat: 03/26 to 04/01

03/26:

Around 11 a.m., a property damage crash occurred in the Aroostook parking lot. A student was backing out and scratched another student’s vehicle. The damage was non-reportable because repairs are less than $2,000.

At 1:30 p.m., an information complaint was issued from the Memorial Union regarding a protest on campus. The University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) was present at the University of Maine Graduate Workers Union rally. No action was necessary.

At about 2 p.m., theft took place at the bookstore. A male (assumed student) had a pair of shorts in his hand, went over to the mug section and stuffed the shorts down his pants before leaving without paying.

03/27:

Around 2:30 p.m., a property damage crash in the Belgrade parking lot was reported late, as the accident took place two days ago. Two students were involved and previously deemed the damage non-reportable.

At 4 p.m., UMPD made an agency assist to the Orono Fire Department. At Aubert Hall, a male student was trapped in the freight elevator.

Around 11:30 p.m, parking services issued an information complaint. A ticketed vehicle prior remained marked in a handicapped spot. According to Parking Services, the driver is a repeat offender. The vehicle was towed.

03/30:

At 1 a.m., a suspicious complaint was made regarding a vehicle near the south York parking lot. A student’s vehicle broke down and they were waiting for AAA to arrive.

At about 2 a.m., there was a noise problem in Knox Hall. A male student was playing loud music from his room for the second time. UMPD made contact with the student and sent the case to conduct.

03/31:

Around 10 a.m., there was a property damage crash in the Knox Hall parking lot. Two students backed out of their spaces simultaneously and hit bumpers.

04/01:

At 8 a.m., criminal mischief took place at Dunn Hall. A closet inside the gender neutral bathroom was vandalized with “SOLL” written in red marker.

Around 10 a.m., similar criminal mischief was discovered in Fogler Library. “SOLL” graffiti was written again in the men’s restroom.

Around 3:30 p.m., a property damage crash occurred in the New Balance parking lot. A female student exited the gym and noticed a dent in her vehicle. Her bumper is rubber so it was just a black mark that rubbed off. The non-permanent damage was still reported.

Half past 7 p.m., criminal mischief occurred at Williams Hall. “IZZY ROT” was written in a bathroom stall but crossed out. There was also a message which asked “What act of kindness have you done today?” and an illustration of a mosquito wearing a top hat.

At 11:30 p.m., drugs were reported in Oxford Hall. A strong odor of marijuana was narrowed down to a male student’s room. The resident was located and questioned. He came clean, and the case was sent to conduct.