Police Beat: 04/16 to 04/25

04/16:

Around 7 p.m., a property damage crash occurred in the Hilltop parking lot. The damage was non-reportable, as the vehicle that was struck only sustained a scuffed bumper. The cost of repairs is well-below $2,000.

04/17:

At noon, there was an information complaint near the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity at 111 College Avenue. The caller reported an individual riding a dirt bike in circles around Merrill Hall, where the campus daycare center is located.

04/18:

At about 3:30 p.m., criminal mischief took place in the Hilltop parking lot at. A female student came across intentional damage to the hood of her vehicle. There were patterned scratches. No camera footage is available because she parked out of motion sensor range.

Half past 6 p.m., a theft complaint was issued from Cumberland Hall. A female student reported her bicycle stolen from a rack in front of the dormitory. She did not grant another person permission to use her bike.

Around 7 p.m., a suspicious complaint was made beside Hotel Ursa. A man wearing a gray hoodie was allegedly following two females into a nearby building and took photos of them. According to the University of Maine Police Department (UMPD), the suspect had no identifying traits and left the hotel parking lot in a gray vehicle.

04/19:

Around 9:30 a.m., there was a pedestrian crash on Long Road. A graduate student was struck by a printing services van operated by a UMaine employee. The student sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

At about 2 p.m., an information complaint was issued in Somerset Hall. A male student was joking about overdosing on alcohol. Upon UMPD arrival, the student explained that he was trying to make his friends laugh.

Around 7:30 p.m., a noise complaint was made about the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity. Students were gathered for a live concert behind the house. UMPD alerted members that the music was too loud and they lowered its volume. No further complaint was made.

At 9:30 p.m., UMPD received an information complaint through Campus Eyes regarding alcohol violations in Somerset Hall. The reporter provided a room number and several students were gathered with alcohol inside. The officer requested identification on the scene. About 10 students were drinking underage and submitted to conduct for possession of a controlled substance.

Around 11 p.m., an intoxication complaint was issued in Penobscot Hall. A female student was not feeling well due to alcohol consumption. UVAC arrived and she refused transport. The case was submitted to conduct.

04/20:

At 2 p.m., a suspicious complaint was made in the cornfield loop off Park Street. A dark vehicle parked in the corner. ROTC members were participating in the Zimmerman Challenge with a branch sergeant present.

At 7 p.m., an information complaint came through near the DTAV apartment complex. A couple with a protection order was pulled over on Long Road. The order was dismissed but still in the system. Driving together did not violate the previous order.

Around 11:30 p.m., an information complaint was issued from Oxford Hall. A student discovered that someone else chained their bicycle. The RA sent an email to residents. About 30 minutes later, the lock was removed.

04/21:

At about 8 a.m., criminal mischief took place at Somerset Hall. Out of the 16 total exit signs in the building, 13 sustained damage. Nine of which were broken beyond repair.

04/22:

At 1:30, there was a property damage crash in the Facilities Management Complex involving two vehicles.

Around 4 p.m., an information complaint was made in Oxford Hall. A student received a jar of pickles outside of his bedroom door with a note that said “We are not going to eat these, you can if you want.” The student was concerned that the brand of pickles was not FDA-approved and disposed of them.

04/23:

Around 11 a.m, there was an information complaint outside of Estabrooke Hall regarding the Graduate Workers Union protest. The student participants were not causing problems.

At 2 p.m., a suspicious complaint was issued from Fogler Library. A male petitioner was outside speaking to passers-by. He refused to tell UMPD his name and was not a student. He walked away without responding only to return minutes later. The petitioner was acting aggressively toward students who would not sign. UMPS requested identification and he drove away. The man was identified by the plate number of his vehicle.

Around 2:30 p.m., a property damage crash occurred outside of Hart Hall. A vehicle struck an unoccupied parked car and reported the incident to UMPD.

04/24:

At midnight, there was a theft complaint in Somerset Hall. An exit sign was missing from the second floor west center hallway.

At 5 a.m., an information complaint was issued from Oxford Hall. Multiple motorized bikes stored in the basement had a strong odor of fuel. Facilities management retrieved the bicycles. They will remain at the UMPD lodge until the owners are found. Also at this time, two students had a verbal confrontation in the New Balance Recreation Center parking lot because one parked their vehicle in a handicap space, which upset the other. The student who parked had a handicap placard that was not visible.

Half past 7 a.m., theft was reported late from the Memorial Union Bookstore. The incident occurred on April 23. An employee assisted two females. One went into the fitting room with merchandise and her friend walked in shortly after. They exited the store without

Around 8:30 a.m., there was a property damage crash in the Hilltop parking lot. One vehicle was involved.

Around 3 p.m., an intoxication complaint on Rangeley Road. Four intoxicated females were spotted stumbling in front of the UMPD. UVAC arrived on the scene but they refused transport.

Also at this time, an alcohol offense occurred outside of Knox Hall. Two intoxicated underage students were referred to conduct. The complaint was made at 2 p.m. from the Collins Center for the Arts (CCA) but the two students were not located until one hour later. A third intoxication complaint was made at 3 p.m. from Long Road regarding an underage student outside of Oxford Hall. The case was submitted to conduct.

At about 6 p.m., criminal mischief took place in Cumberland Hall. Two emergency censor units on the fourth floor were discovered damaged. Also at this time, a suspicious complaint was issued from Rangeley Road regarding a male subject laying in the bushes. Upon UMPD arrival, he was no longer there.

Around 6:30 p.m., a welfare check was made on Rangeley Road inbound from Park Street. A male subject was reportedly unsteady on his feet. UMPD searched for him in nearby ditches but did not locate the person.

At 8 p.m., an intoxication complaint was made from the previous UCU parking lot regarding an aggressive intoxicated male. UMPD made contact with the person. He was not aggressive toward the officer on scene and referred to conduct.

04/25:

Half past midnight, a suspicious complaint was issued from the Aroostook parking lot. The caller noticed a non-permitted van circulating the area.

At 2 p.m., an information complaint came through from the CCA parking lot accusing a female student of leaving her scooter in a single space for many days. According to the student, she has been working on finals and simply parks in the same spot every day.