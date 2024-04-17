Police Beat: 04/12 to 04/15

4/12:

At about noon, an information complaint was made at the Memorial Gym. A custodian indicated that his unlocked locker in the Field House was rummaged through overnight. Nothing appeared to be missing. Also, around this time, another information complaint was issued through Campus Eyes at Oak Hall. An anonymous student reported that someone shouted, “I see you” at them.

At 11 p.m., there was a noise complaint in the Wells parking lot. The caller heard music coming from the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity house. Members were hosting a bonfire for their annual charity sleep-out and turned the volume down upon University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) arrival.

4/13:

At 1 a.m. a noise problem occurred at York Hall. Students were speaking loudly in the common room and told to return to their rooms or quiet down.

4/14:

At 1 a.m., a scam was reported from Knox Hall. A student was tricked into sending an unknown person sexually explicit photos and extorted for $200.

Around 6 p.m. a property damage crash took place at the Hilltop parking lot. A female student noticed black paint transferred on the side of her car, potentially from another vehicle’s bumper. There was minimal damage, as the marks can be buffed off.

At about 9:30 p.m., a disorderly complaint was made in Cumberland Hall, regarding a person who stood outside of the building and yelled the word “Orbeez” repeatedly. UMPD arrived and did not see anyone with orbeez.

4/15:

Around 9 a.m., in Somerset Hall, someone removed four exit signs, leaving exposed wires. The missing signs were not located.

At 9:30 a.m., a vehicle was egged outside of Wells Conference Center while its owner was inside of the building.

At about 4 p.m., a theft complaint was issued from York Hall. A male student reported his bicycle was stolen. It was last seen on April 11.