Police Beat: 04/02 to 04/11

04/02:

At about 5:30 p.m., an information complaint was issued from the Collins Center for the Arts (CCA) parking lot. A male student reported that someone illegally entered his vehicle, wrote “Drive safe, lover” on a red folder and signed it as “Secret Admirer.” The University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) was unable to determine who wrote the note due to unclear surveillance footage.

Around 7:30 p.m., a property damage crash occurred in the New Balance Recreation Center parking lot. A male student struck a parked vehicle pulling into a spot while the other driver was in the gym. The damage was non-reportable due to its assessment below $2,000.

At 11 p.m., disorderly conduct took place at the Steam Plant lot. A campus safety officer made contact with two students who entered the parking lot at a high rate of speed. They spoke aggressively to the officer and were referred to conduct by UMPD.

04/03:

At 10 a.m., a property damage crash took place in the CCA parking lot. The driver pulled into a spot and struck a parked vehicle, breaking its plastic bumper. The damage was reportable.

Around 10:30 a.m., vandalism by a repeat offender was seen in the Memorial Union. “Izzy Rotz” was written on top of a garbage can in the building. UMPD found a male person of interest who owns an “Izzy Rotz ” social media page and contacted him via email. Due to no response six days later, UMPD will call the suspect.

At 2 p.m., a property damage crash took place in the Cutler Health parking lot. A female student reported damage to the front of her vehicle. The footage revealed her vehicle was not struck at that location and it likely occurred outside of Gannet Hall one day prior.

04/04:

At 8 a.m., there was criminal mischief in Somerset Hall. The custodial staff came across two damaged exit signs.

Around 8:30 a.m., a property damage crash occurred in the Alfond Arena parking lot involving a facility van. The driver did not make contact with another vehicle. Instead, they hit an object.

Half past 3 p.m., a disorderly complaint was issued near 107 College Avenue, accusing Phi Eta Kappa and Delta Tau Delta Fraternity members of throwing snowballs at passing vehicles. UMPD advised the students who were present to keep their snowball fight on the grass.

04/05:

Around 5:30 p.m., UMPD made an agency assist to the Orono Fire Department at York Hall. Seven people were trapped in the elevator and subsequently rescued.

At 11:30 p.m., a suspicious complaint was reported at the Sawyer Environmental Research Center parking lot (off of the Allagash Road and Grove Street extension). Several people were seen lurking around boats. No one was found upon UMPD’s arrival.

04/06:

At about 5:30 p.m., a suspicious complaint was issued in the Hilltop parking lot. A female student reported that someone broke off one of her windshield wipers. It could not be re-attached.

04/07:

At midnight, a suspicious complaint was made beside 117 College Avenue, which was formerly occupied by the Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity. A next door occupant notified UMPD of flashlights and loud banging around the boarded up building. No one was found.

At 1 a.m., there was an information complaint in Penobscot Hall. A resident called in search of their roommate. The UMPD officer was contacted again while driving to the dormitory because the student was located.

Around 7 p.m, criminal mischief was reported at the Steam Plant parking lot. A student claimed someone broke his windshield. UMPD determined that a rock might have hit the bottom of it and breakage spread due to fluctuating temperatures. Also at this time, a property damage crash took place in the same location. A non-student claimed to be “mesmerized by the scenery,” causing them to strike a traffic sign.

04/08:

At about 1 a.m., an information complaint was issued from Oxford Hall. A resident received a notification from an unknown number. The message was a photo of a nude male. UMPD attempted to track the sender, but it was a fake Google number.

Around 6:30 p.m., there was a noise problem at the Alpha Gamma Rho (AGR) Fraternity house. The complainant observed members riding dirt bikes around the property. They were instructed to stop and the fraternity president ensured UMPD that the behavior will not continue.

04/09:

Around 8 a.m., a duplicate information complaint was made in Dunn Hall. The caller reported “Izzy Rotz” graffiti from two weeks ago. UMPD had the specific case on file already.

At 1 p.m., a noise complaint was made regarding the AGR Fraternity. Members were caught riding dirt bikes again. Upon UMPD arrival, they were no longer doing so but admitted to building a dirt course behind the property, separated from the road and sidewalk.

04/10:

Around 9 a.m., there was an information complaint in Androscoggin Hall. Campus eyes reported a student for allegedly dating someone on the Maine Sex Offender Registry. The student in question is over 18 and their partner is not on the registry. Also at this time, another information complaint was issued from Stodder Hall. A student reported a stolen bike via email. UMPD responded and filed the complaint. However, it was a third-party report because the bike belongs to his friend. UMPD contacted the owner and has yet to hear back.

At 6:30 p.m., monetary theft was reported from Androscoggin Hall. A male student sent a sexually explicit photo to who he thought was a female. The recipient was actually a male who extorted the student with threats to publish the image on social media. He paid the criminal $500 before reporting it to UMPD.

04/11:

At 1 p.m., an information complaint was issued from the Hilltop parking lot. A student left their vehicle unlocked and items were moved around. However, nothing went missing.

At 11 p.m., there was an alcohol offense in Androscoggin Hall. Two underage female students were intoxicated. Neither of them required medical attention and both were referred to conduct.