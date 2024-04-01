Police Beat: 03/07 to 03/25

03/07:

Around 4 a.m., The University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) made an agency assist to the Orono Police Department. An off-campus male student manufactured the bottom of a firearm with a 3D printer, which went off and struck him in the side. The student was transported to the hospital to remove a bullet lodged in his hip. He is fine now.

At 8 a.m., theft was reported at the Memorial Union bookstore. A female took a child’s hockey jersey, concealed it and left without paying. She was seen on surveillance but her identity remains a mystery. There are no suspects.

Half passed 9 p.m., there was a property damage crash in the York Hall parking lot. A hit and run left reportable damage to the complainant’s vehicle. There are no suspects.

At 10 p.m., criminal mischief took place on the fourth floor of Oxford hall. Four exit signs were damaged.

03/08:

At about 10 a.m., criminal mischief was reported in the Knox Hall laundry room. A washing machine door was broken over the night. The plastic component holding the door broke off and was laid on the floor. It may just be overused.

At 3 p.m., a property damage crash occurred in the Nutting Hall parking lot. One student backed into another, causing reportable damage to both vehicles.

At 7:30 p.m., there was a wanted-out request at Gannett Hall. A male student refused to leave the dormitory for spring break. Upon UMPD arrival, he was already gone.

Around 9 p.m., an alcohol offense was reported at Knox Hall. An RA conducted a safety check and found a case of beer in the room of an underage male student. He was not home and notified to contact UMPD. The student later claimed that he finds people over 21 to buy alcohol but refused to name anyone.

Also at this time, a suspicious complaint came from the Alfond Arena. A black truck with a Canadian license plate was parked in the vicinity. The male driver was seen rummaging through boxes outside of the arena. When a worker asked what he was doing, the man got in his vehicle and left. The burglary on 03/10 is in reference to this report.

03/09:

Around 2 p.m., an information complaint was made at the Memorial Gym. UMPD made contact with the cheerleading coach, who said there were issues between two students on Facebook. One is a member of the team. UMaine Athletics was notified about the athlete and the other student was spoken to.

At 7 p.m., there was an unsubstantiated assault at the Alfond Arena during one of the hockey games. A female claimed that an elderly season ticket holder assaulted her. She was sitting in the man’s seat and he touched her shoulder to say so, leading to an explosive reaction. Witnesses confirm that the man did not cause harm.

03/10:

At about 8 a.m., the man who rummaged in boxes by the Alfond Arena two days prior illegally entered the building. He stole three hockey sticks and various other items. Upon his arrest, UMPD drafted a search warrant for the vehicle. The case is ongoing and involves pending burglary charges.

03/12:

Around 2:30 p.m. an information complaint was made from the Mall regarding an unsafe driver. It was reported hours after the incident and UMPD did not locate anyone in the area.

03/13:

At 10 a.m., there was a property damage crash in the Hitchner Hall parking lot. Two students were involved and damage was reportable for both vehicles

At 11 a.m. a suspicious complaint was made by a Facilities Employee in the Steam Plant parking lot. The abandoned frat house on College Avenue had a board missing from one of the windows. UMPD did not find evidence of a break-in and the board was replaced.

03/15:

Around 7 p.m., a theft complaint was reported on Munson Road at the College Avenue intersection. An Orono officer alerted UMPD that the corner’s stop sign was missing. Nearby cameras do not reveal whether it was struck by a vehicle or yanked out of the ground. The sign was replaced.

03/16:

At about noon, disorderly conduct occurred at the Alfond Arena during a hockey game. An underage student was drinking and consequently removed from the rink by UMPD. The case was sent to conduct.

03/17:

Around 2 a.m., a caller on Munson Road issued a suspicious complaint on Munson Road, near Crossland Hall, regarding a pedestrian crossing sign that was flipped upside down. Someone removed the bolt to remove the sign but likely got spooked and ran away.

03/18:

At 4 p.m., a property damage crash occurred in the parking lot behind the Versant Astronomy Center. A student began backing out of a space and did not see another vehicle coming down the lane. There was damage to both vehicles and no injuries sustained.

03/19:

Half past noon, UMPD acquired a search warrant for the vehicle belonging to the man arrested for stealing from the Alfond Arena, located at Sullivan’s Towing in Old Town.

Around 5 p.m., there was a property damage crash in the Dunn Hall parking lot. Hit and run. Nothing picked up by the cameras. Struck vehicle had reportable damage.

03/21:

At 11 a.m., an information complaint was reported anonymously by Campus Eyes. A male student was seen on the fourth floor of Oxford Hall with an open can of beer. UMPD arrived on the scene but did not locate anyone.

03/22:

Around 9:30 p.m., an alcohol offense occurred on Rangeley Road by Somerset Hall. UMPD made contact with three females under 21. One carried a bag over her shoulder. When asked what was in the bag, she responded, “alcohol.” The drinks were confiscated and the case went to student conduct.

At 11:30 p.m., there was an alcohol offense outside of the Phi Kappa Phi fraternity. A male student fell into a snowbank near the house and injured his nose. UVAC did an assessment and confirmed that transport to the hospital was not necessary.

03/23:

Half past 2 a.m., an information complaint was made regarding members of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Six male students ran around campus wearing only underwear and covered in olive oil. They were spoken to by UMPD and referred to conduct. Greek life may open up a hazing case, though the students were not hurt and claimed they simply like to wrestle.

At about 3 a.m., there was an intoxication complaint at the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. UMPD entered the basement and located a male student who was vomiting. UVAC transported him to the hospital and a conduct referral was submitted.

Around 2:30 p.m. a suspicious person complaint was issued from Fogler Library. A male student was approaching tables of female students and asked strange questions. According to UMPD, he allegedly wanted to make friends but had problems with social cues. The student was informed that his behavior was inappropriate.

03/24:

At 6:30 a.m. there was a property damage crash in the Steam Plant parking lot. Facilities was clearing snow and a student driver did not see the plow coming while backing out. The bumper of the student’s vehicle was damaged extensively as a result.

03/25:

Around 1:30 p.m., an information complaint was made by a faculty member in North Stevens Hall. An elderly female entered his office to hand over a letter, which stated, “When you see donald trump, give him this letter. I really want to meet him.” The unknown woman may be suffering from mental illness.

At about 4:30 p.m., there was an information complaint at the UMPD. Mail postmarked from Dallas, Texas with an Anhui, China Logo was delivered to UMPD and contained irrelevant information from 10 years ago.