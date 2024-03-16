Polls for Student Body President and Vice President close on March 8

The General Student Senate (GSS) met on March 5 to discuss the grand opening of Hotel Ursa, Spirit Week at the end of the semester and various security updates.

Club Maintenance:

Computing Club addressed the senate seeking final recognition. Some of the club’s initiatives include lectures, events and graduate panels. They have over 50 active students who often split into the subsections of web development and AI tracks. The motion passed.

Executive Reports:

Student Body President Michael Delorge attended the Alumni Association quarterly board meeting on March 1. He reported on GSS matters and student body experience, voicing concerns about dining and other issues.

Delorge also took a tour of Hotel Ursa, which is established from two historic buildings and one newly constructed one. A total of 95 rooms opened on March 1. The UMaine System recently allocated $500,000 toward the hotels.

“I was very impressed with what I saw in the opening of the hotel,” Delorge said. “I think it’s a great benefit to our campus, but I have voiced to administrators so far and will continue to do so that we should be putting money and resources into our dormitories and facilities for students.”

GSS signed a new Memorandum of Understanding contract with the eSports arena. Its obligation to cover repairs will continue without commitment to any specific dollar amount. Funds granted will be at the Senate’s discretion. GSS will be conducting surveys to gauge interest and where improvements should be made in the space.

Vice President Keegan Tripp announced the club gear survey has closed, as the deadline to fill it out has passed. He will compile the responses over spring break to start tackling the issue of storage space shortly after. Tripp also shared that the March 5 meeting will be the first one posted on YouTube for those who cannot attend. Students and staff can access all GSS recordings from this point forward.

Vice President for Student Entertainment Myles Moore mentioned five food trucks will be on the mall for Maine Day of Service. Also, the UMSG comedy show is set for April 5 at 8 p.m. in the Collins Center for the Arts. Joe Gatto from the show “Impractical Jokers” is scheduled to perform. Tickets can be purchased through a QR code via Linktree.

Vice President for Student Leadership Jacob Chaplin learned to use Sharepoint and will start building the syllabus repository on March 8. Nine applicants were also selected for the Student Speaker Showcase, which will take place on March 21 at 2 p.m. in the Wells Conference Center.

Periodic reports:

Camden Olson, the chairman of the fair election practices commission, sent over 15,500 emails to students who are eligible to vote in the student body presidential and vice presidential elections. As of March 5, the response rate was about 10% of the entire undergraduate student body.

“We’ve done better in these two days than we did on the election day last year,” said Olson.

Old Town / Orono Town Council Liaison Darrin Martone is meeting with the new hiring committee for the town manager. He mentioned that a new restaurant called Manny’s has opened at 241 Main Street.

Director of Communications Hope Carroll shared that job openings within the Senate are open on @UMSGINC Instagram.

According to Security Representative Cali Warren, UMaine will update all of the classroom locks by spring break. Over half of the doors have been fixed. Two of the blue light posts around campus are currently non-functional. The post in front of the east annex will not be removed but will be connected to a different building. Security cameras in the Memorial Union will be upgraded.

Haden Buzzell, the political activism committee chairman, encouraged the senate to vote in Orono’s municipal election, specifically on the question that determined whether or not the election day would move from March to November. Three council chairs are open.

Consent agenda:

Act to allocate $1,210 for Maine Masque to send two students to the US Institute of Theater Technology Conference in Seattle, Washington: $270 covers student membership, and $940 covers hotel fees. The funds were granted.

Act to allocate $1,680 to the Caribbean and Latino Student Alliance for its Carnaval Festival held in the Memorial Union, North Pod: $125 covers decorations, $147 covers cups, plates and utensils and $1,592 covers food and beverages. The funds were granted.

Act to allocate $2,900 to the Wrestling Club for the NCWA National Tournament in Louisiana from March 13 to 16: $1400 covers lodging, $350 covers van rental, $150 covers the entry fee, and $1000 covers airfare. The funds were granted.

Lastly, an act to amend the Standing Rules of Student Government Inc. to garner engagement in the Student Entertainment and Student Leadership committees was passed.