Graham Platner speaks about ‘New Deal’ plan at ‘Campus Convos’ event

Students and community members gathered at the Terrell Permaculture House on Feb. 21 for a ‘Campus Convos’ event with U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner. The event began at 4 p.m., with around 300 spectators in attendance who came to listen to and speak with Platner. Terrell House representative Eddie Nachamie introduced the event, and Haden Buzzell also spoke, who is Platner’s student fellow at the University of Maine. Additionally, Maine State Sen. Mike Tipping, representing Orono and District 8, spoke alongside Buzzell about their reasons for supporting Platner in his effort to unseat Susan Collins.



Beginning the conversation, Platner shared praise for Tipping and his campaign efforts in District 8, saying that door knocking and community organizing is something his campaign hopes to accomplish in Orono after this event.

“[Tipping is] knocking on doors and building relationships. And he is the furthest North serving Democratic state senator in the state. And he got that because he worked,” said Platner. “And so I just, I want to say Mike it’s truly an honour to be introduced.”

He then talked about Francis Perkins, who was a social worker and the first female U.S. cabinet member, and to Platner, an example of someone who holds the kind of values he hopes to embrace if elected to the U.S. Senate.

“Francis Perkins had a fundamental belief that the purpose of government is to provide good lives for all under its jurisdiction. She had built that belief through decades of work, [and] at the time they called them social workers,” said Platner. “Francis Perkins actually witnessed the triangle shirtwaist factory fire. And that was what drove her into that line of work.with the organizational capacity.”

With some holding rising concerns of a fascist swing in America, Platner addressed both the increased power grabs by the Trump administration and the inaction coming from elected leaders currently in office. He specifically called out current Democratic leadership in D.C, and said their words are not backed by action. Platner claims he’s different and that he’ll fight back.



“See, the problem is when your policies are not popular, but you want to get them done, you don’t change your policies, you change democracy. You make it less democratic. That’s how you protect yourself, and it’s how you protect the policies that you want to pass,” said Platner. “That’s what we’re seeing right now, and we need to be preparing for that outcome.”

He also talked about the rise of sensational language from Democratic leaders despite an overall lack of action.

“There are a lot of Democratic leaders these days that like to use the F word, [mention] fascism and then they turn around and do absolutely nothing to prepare for it. If you believe this is fascism, which I do, fundamentally, we are if you go through the list of what defines a fascist regime, we are getting real close to hitting all of the points,” said Platner.

Without holding back, Planter addressed what a lot of young voters feel is a weak Democrat party, with harsh words and boos from the crowd when former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was brought up by Platner, a former Democrat who voted against party lines. He also directly mentioned current party leaders: Hakeem Jefferies, Minority Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives and Chuck Schumer, Minority Leader of the US Senate. He claimed they have never had a plan for the future, which is something to build towards.

Platner is running as a Democrat, but said he hardly identifies with the modern party. He brought up the great history of social progress in America by organized groups fighting for equality. Saying we need to look back on these great organizations of people to understand how to achieve greater fiscal equity in America, citing Francis Perkins as a prime example of his plans and inspiration.



Platner then took questions from the crowd on several issues students felt were affecting them. One student asked him if he would agree to a ‘Trans Bill of Rights.’ In response, he said that trans rights are human rights, sharing that “bigots” will not all be convinced, and that we will just have to beat them with policy.

He then took a question on if his ‘New Deal’ would include the Wabanaki people and other indigenous peoples, unlike President FDR’s. Early in the week, Platner testified in Augusta for Wabankai sovereignty, and said he plans to get bills related to Wabanaki Sovereignty through the senate if he is elected to office.

He said that Maine being the only state to not offer the same rights to these tribal nations as the rest of the states. Platner mentioned he has also been in talks with Senator Martin Heinrich, saying this would be an early win when he gets to Washington if elected.



At the end of the Q&A event, he said the questions that students asked gave him hope. He then went around Terrell House talking to people one-on-one for 30 minutes answering more questions from future voters. The event then concluded around 6 p.m. as the last of the students had their questions answered.