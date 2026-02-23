YikYak Beat: 2/15 to 2/21

Over 2,500 years ago humans began to domesticate the long haired cattle known today as Yaks. They have been bred for their milk, fur and even their poop (for fuel). The Yak is sometimes confused with a YikYak, or YikYaker, but they are entirely separate. Despite both having gestation periods of around nine months, they have completely different mating habits. Yaks typically mate in the summer, giving birth in the following spring to early summer. YikYakers, on the other hand, do not mate during any particular season.

Some have raised concerns about these habits due to the stagnation of the YikYak population. To remedy this, they have introduced YikYak Match: a way for local YikYakers to go touch some grass. Anyway, speaking of YikYak:

2/15:

“I love being a bisexual transgender immigrant. Ik a conservative hates to see me coming lmao.” The woke final boss.

“Reading a Grindr DM and the location says 0 feet away.” Love is in the air.

2/16:

“Campus parking is crazy. Girls really think I’m checking them out when I’m just eyeing down the sexy ass parking spot they’re about to vacate.” My two unpaid parking tickets perked up at this.

On a serious note: “Remember to check on your friends, differences in behavior could indicate they are struggling and may not want to seem like a burden.” It is the small things that count.

“I know that I like the same gender, but the idea of a traditional family (mom+dad & kids) will always be a part and I don’t know how to let that go.” Luckily ‘latenightpearl’ stepped in with: “Read marx.”

“I love watching people beef on yikyak, please go ahead I will grab my popcorn.” A Yaker after my own heart.

2/17:

Oh, and speaking of, “Well it all started when your grandma and I met on yak match.” The modern day meet cute.

2/18:

Anyone remember Crossland Hall? “It’s okay guys! We demolished a 200 year old, functional, historical building for 18 parking spots and a huge financial loss!” But “do you think they’ll make them blue spots,” asked ‘doigaboigadingdong.’

“Emotionally and physically constipated.” I just wish I did not relate.

2/20:

“Some of yall cross the street like we ain’t college students with $3000 cars and 9 year old brake pads.” Hey, you either get to class faster or free tuition. Don’t hate the hustle.

“Yo they got horses on the mall.” Petah…

“Oh god what if i get friend matched with someone from Ohio [vomit emoji] that might be my last straw,” posted ‘critical_stinker.’ This is a valid concern. This was posted about 2 hours after this same user said “about to be the sluttiest punk in this hannaford.” It is good to have range.

“Is it so bad to say that I miss when you could tell a guy was gay… I’m tired of guessing.” Easy, do they play hockey?