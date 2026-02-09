"They are putting the archives, the faculty and staff who work there and everything else within the Franco American center at risk," said Lincoln Tiner, referring to the university letting Crossland Hall run out of heating oil as temps plummet and pipes are at risk of bursting. Photo by Noah Futris

UMaine Board of Trustees votes to demolish Crossland Hall, community reacts to decision

The University of Maine Board of Trustees (BoT) has voted to move forward with the North Campus Infrastructure plan, which includes the demolition of Crossland Hall — the home of the Franco-American Centre and the oldest building on the UMaine campus. The decision follows a Jan. 26 public commentary meeting packed with heavy discussion pertaining to the issue.

Crossland Hall has been at the center of debate for months, with advocates highlighting the historic nature of the building and its cultural significance to those with Franco-American heritage across the state.

On Jan. 26, the BoT heard public comment from a wide range of members of the community — including gubernatorial candidate Troy Jackson, students, a volunteer at the Franco-American Centre, a representative for former Governor Paul LePage and those representing the UMaine History Department. A representative from the Page Farm and Home Museum, whose barn was once connected to the Crossland Hall farm house, was also present.

Other notable participants included civil engineer John McCormack, Senators Joe Baldacci and Mark Lawrence, and Severin Beliveau. McCormack intended to share testimony from him and two other experts reflecting their doubt regarding the $10.4 million dollar deferred maintenance figure applied by the university to Crossland Hall and the $500,000 renovation figure for the Environmental Science Lab.

Due to a snowstorm being expected over the weekend of Jan. 26, the BoT made the decision to move the meeting to Zoom. Lincoln Tiner, a UMaine graduate student, who has been a leader in the movement to preserve Crossland Hall, was disappointed by what he described as a lack of communication from the BoT when the meeting was moved to Zoom. Tiner said the lack of communication made it unnecessarily difficult for people planning to provide public comments to participate.

The BoT voted to pass the resolution with a friendly amendment affirming the importance of the Franco-American Centre and requiring the university to provide biannual updates on its transition and sustainability. Trustee Donna Loring was the only no vote on moving forward with the North Campus Infrastructure plan. She expressed concerns over the witnesses who were unable to have their voices heard and asked for a delay in the demolition to ensure a fair and thorough hearing.

“There is a major problem with the power dynamics between the Board of Trustees and the community,” said Tiner, who hopes advocacy will continue to ensure that promises made to community members affected by the transition are kept.

The University of Maine Student Government, Inc. (UMSG) passed a resolution urging the university to reconsider the demolition of Crossland Hall in December.

UMSG President Keegan Tripp said in a statement to the Maine Campus that while Crossland Hall would ultimately be demolished, he remains “optimistic about the strength and utility of student advocacy on campus.”

Additionally, President Tripp highlighted what he saw as the successes of student advocacy throughout this process.

“I believe students played a major role in ensuring that the administration would uphold its commitments to provide adequate space and support during and after the transition for both parties,” said Tripp.

Graduate Student Government President Sudati Shrestha was disappointed with the decision to move forward with the demolition of Crossland Hall, saying that the plan “erases an irreplaceable piece of UMaine’s history and undermines the Franco-American program it has long housed.”

President Shrestha also said that the move forward was being made “without adequate justification or respect for the students and community members who will be most affected,” and that the process has weakened the community’s trust in the UMaine administration.

In a recent statement sent via email to students from the UMaine President’s Office, President Joan Ferrini-Mundy highlighted Crossland Hall.

“For those following the discussions about the removal of Crossland Hall and the relocation of the Franco-American Centre, I want to assure you that our university remains deeply committed to the Centre and to preserving and further promoting Maine’s rich Franco-American heritage and lived experiences.”

Tiner was glad that the BoT included a commitment to monitoring the transition process to ensure it happens properly, but “actions speak louder than words and their actions show a disrespect for the Franco-American Centre.”

The Franco-American Centre has begun the move-in to Libby Hall, which will be its home until another planned relocation to the Environmental Sciences Laboratory Building.