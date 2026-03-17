On Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Orono, Maine, Lockheed C-5 Galaxy flies overhead of the UMaine campus. Being one of the largest military transport planes, operating costs run upwards of $100,000 an hour, on top of its $200 million base cost. Photo by Phoebe Kuebler

On Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Orono, Maine, Lockheed C-5 Galaxy flies overhead of the UMaine campus. Being one of the largest military transport planes, operating costs run upwards of $100,000 an hour, on top of its $200 million base cost. Photo by Phoebe Kuebler

Students discuss the benefits of joining UMaine’s Army ROTC program

For more than 150 years, military training has been offered as part of the University of Maine experience through the Army Reserve Officer’s Training Corps (ROTC), which is a voluntary program built to enhance students’ education by providing strong leadership skills and immersive hands-on training experience. The ROTC program provides some of the most reputable leadership courses in the country, which are offered at more than 1,100 colleges and universities nationwide. The benefits offered draw students into this dynamic program, in preparation for being part of the United States Army, Army Reserve or Army National Guard. Several students in UMaine’s ROTC program spoke with the Maine Campus about their decision to enroll and shared their perspective on the varied benefits of joining.

Academically, the ROTC elective curriculum is taken in addition to required college courses. During the first two years of the program, cadets go through basic courses that require no military obligation for non-scholarship cadets. These specific courses lay the foundation that will allow cadets to succeed in today’s workplace and military. As part of the program, cadets are also required to attend routine physical training in the morning. For the last two years of their undergraduate career, cadets take advanced courses and will traditionally sign an ROTC contract during their third year.

This contract requires cadets to serve on active duty for three to four years after commissioning, or six to eight years in the National Guard or Army Reserves post commission. During these last two years, the level of rigor and responsibility increases heavily for the cadets in advanced courses, as they begin to take leadership development courses that prepare them to receive their first duty assignment.

Upon entering, students receive benefits connected to the program that may help students actualize their full potential as a leader. As students progress through the program, they are offered opportunities that allow them to begin leading and teaching underclassmen. The training opportunities offered provide students with unique challenges that expose and prepare them to adapt for any situation. Financially, ROTC program benefits include steady promotions, health and dental care, life insurance, housing allowance by location, sustenance allowance and a retirement plan.

Second-year kinesiology and physical education student Logan Jackson and first-year business management student Nolan Ainsworth spoke to the Maine Campus to share their experiences in the program so far. Both Jackson and Ainsworth commented on perceived benefits of joining the program.

“Being in ROTC grants you a lot of benefits including scholarship opportunities and reducing the expenses of attending college,” said Jackson. “It guarantees a job after graduating from college, so you are already set up for a good lifestyle, depending on how long you serve, of course.”

Ainsworth agreed with Jackson, sharing that “you learn how to be led early on, [and] as you progress through ROTC these opportunities expand in order to be a leader once you graduate.”

When asked about challenges associated with balancing academics and ROTC duties, both cadets touched on the resources offered through the program to help support students.

“It’s definitely a big work load and hard to balance sometimes with education and employment, but I think it is manageable,” said Ainsworth. “There is also a wide variety of backgrounds of people who are in ROTC, and that is one thing that has helped a lot, because a lot of them are in diverse majors and having those people that are close to you in other majors is really helpful.”

Jackson then commented on community-based ROTC efforts to help students, saying that “some will also host battalion study halls on Mondays that help cadets with academics” — which he believes “builds a sense of comradery.”

Directly out of college, cadets have access to a wide range of career opportunities through the Army ROTC program. Upon commissioning, cadets can choose to enter active duty service or serve in the Army National Guard, depending on their preferences. Whatever path these students decide to pursue after graduating from UMaine, the preparation provided by the ROTC program allows graduates to apply leadership skills, gain professional experience and continue building their careers beyond their time in college.

For more questions or additional information about the UMaine Army ROTC, students can contact the campus ROTC office or visit the program’s official website to learn more about available opportunities and the application process.