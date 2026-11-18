Patch Hall hot water outage prompts university response

Between Oct. 18 and 22, residents of Patch Hall at the University of Maine experienced hot water disruptions and discolored water. Though it was mentioned in an email sent on Nov. 10 to residents that the discolored water following the hot water and steam repairs was not dangerous to shower in or consume, students were left without answers for over two weeks.

Richard Young, UMaine’s executive director of Auxiliary Enterprises, acknowledged these inconveniences via email. Young addressed the cause of the disruptions and acknowledged delays in communication between university officials and residents.

“The hot water disruption was caused by the failure of two temperature-control components in the system: the aquastat sensor and the primary thermostatic controller. The failure of this electronic control seemed to be a random occurrence,” wrote Young.

Young explained that the issue was not initially brought to the attention of higher-level university administrators.

“The communication delay occurred because the incident was not escalated to the director level, which is the procedure for emergent building issues that may impact the residents’ living environment. The first assessment and repair brought the hot water system back to temperature, but it was unable to maintain it during high use,” wrote Young.

He also addressed how communication between university officials could have better informed residents about the situation.

“Escalating the communication and briefing the Director of Housing and the Dean of Students at that point would have ensured that Residence Life staff and Housing were informed and coordinated support for residents. The residents would have known the problem, what to expect in the immediate future, and an estimate of the disruption’s duration,” he wrote.

Students were informed in the email sent to them about the outage that this will be dealt with in the future, if it were to happen again, with clearer communication, estimated repair times and faster responses. Young reiterated this point.

“We have shared the current protocol with the key administrator to review and update any information that may have changed, such as cell numbers, position changes, etc. For any future outages impacting the residents, they will receive an acknowledgment within two hours and an official update within four hours, including the cause and a timeline,” wrote Young.

Patch Hall residents were also informed of additional repairs planned during winter break.

“As a precaution, we plan to replace the system’s mixing valves during winter break. That will mean a short outage of a few hours. We will tell you the date and times at least two weeks in advance, update you on progress, and let you know where to shower if the replacement takes longer than four hours,” wrote Young.