Give to athletics and academics

OPINION: It’s not a secret that athletics are the pride of this university. Nothing brings the community together like a men’s hockey game. The other sports, besides maybe men’s football, don’t get quite the same attention. Regardless, athletics are one of the most funded departments on campus. This is largely due to athletics donors who funnel large amounts of money into the program to fund things like facilities (such as the new Morse Arena). Athletics funding is crucial to the university’s wellbeing. However, the extreme gap between funding in athletics and academic programs is detrimental to athletics.

This university is still just a university. Athletics donations are important, but it cannot get to a point where other programs are failing while athletics thrives. The athletes that come here are still students just like everyone else on this campus. There’s a tendency to think of student athletes as primarily athletes. Big names on the hockey team are essentially elevated to celebrity status, and we forget that they are still students. They take classes here and have to get at least passable grades. They rely on academic funding for their programs as much as they rely on athletics funding. When the quality of academics at the school deteriorates, it becomes less desirable for athletes who are also prioritizing their degree.

At the end of the day, it’s in the best interest of athletics fans for the school to do well. This can’t happen if our departments have to keep getting cut and defunded. Athletics donors are most passionate about athletics and that is fine. We deserve to have good athletics. Donors need them to see this school as both a hub for athletics and also an academic institution.

I think there’s a solution to this issue. Donations should have a cap, and if this cap is exceeded then a small percentage goes to a general university fund to be distributed to academics and facilities. Again, these athletes go to classes here. They often live on campus. They are directly impacted by improper funding in the same way we are. They have to deal with poor dorm conditions which leads to poor sleep and poor academic performance. They have to struggle to find classes that fit for their program, particularly if they’re in a College of Liberal Arts and Sciences program.

Athletics donors are an important component of this school. Athletics and sports games matter to us and to the black bear community. However, I think athletics donors are just not invested enough in helping maintain the academic and structural well-being of the University. It’s an oversight on their behalf because they don’t know what goes on here. We pump out sports for them. However, we’re not going to keep pumping out sports if our programs get cut and no one wants to attend anymore. Giving a small cut of large athletics donations to other departments on campus is better for all involved.