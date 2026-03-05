New Club Track & Field team open to UMaine students

OPINION: Here at the University of Maine, athletics have become a point of pride for this university. Since 2000, UMaine has secured over 20 Division One conference championships across numerous sports, cementing our school as an athletic powerhouse and giving students and fans a constant source of school spirit. If you’re like the majority of people on campus, chances are you don’t play a D1 sport. If you’re like me and have been playing sports since you were seven, the transition from the convenience of high school athletics to a D1 school can have its setbacks. Sports offer both physical and emotional support, and its absence does not go unnoticed by former athletes.

Fortunately, UMaine offers a free and fun solution in the form of club sports. With over 20 different available teams ranging from soccer and basketball to ultimate frisbee and badminton, club sports are a fantastic alternative for long-time student athletes who want to continue playing the sports they love, maintain their fitness, or maybe just want to make some new friends.

Two weeks ago, UMaine’s new Track & Field Club team held its first set of practices at the New Balance Field House. The club was recently developed by Sam Hesketh, a second year CET major and the club’s president. “We’re excited to be starting a Club Track and Field team this semester,” said Sam. “After multiple years of UMaine having an absence of a club-level track team, [Vice President] Jill Edwards and I have taken it upon ourselves to start one.”

The team’s first practice, held on Feb. 16, proved to be a positive indicator of student interest in the new club, with students from multiple event backgrounds participating throughout practice along with a few first-time competitors. “We are both passionate about the sport, and miss competing as well as being around a team,” said Sam. “Our team is open to anyone, from former state champions to people who have never ran track before.”

While still in its early stages, the club team has two meets planned during the spring, with one of them being an invitational at St. Joes in April. There, athletes can compete with club and intramural teams from across New England and put their training to the test.

“We hope to focus our team around unity, drive, accountability, and pride, striving for a close knit team and athletes who show up to practice wanting to get better,” said Sam. “We have two meets planned in April, so if this sounds of interest to you please reach out to us!”

As of now, Club Track practices are held on Mondays at 8 p.m., Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., Saturday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m.. If any readers are interested in signing up, stop by at a practice or reach out to Sam and Jill through email (samuel.hesketh@maine.edu, jillian.edwards@maine.edu) or through the club’s new social media page @umaine.club.track. GO BLACK BEARS!