UMSG: The work behind the scenes

OPINION: If there is one good thing to say about the University of Maine, it is that you can never be too bored here. From concerts to sports events to more than 125 clubs, UMaine takes pride in the fact that everyone here can find their passion, continue their hobby or just have a good time. However, these events do not come without hours of planning, designing, messaging and executing – and that is where UMSG comes in.

University of Maine Student Government has taken part in hosting countless events and supporting a plethora of clubs across campus, not to mention its work with UMaine faculty and policymakers in efforts to ensure that the student body’s wants and needs are properly represented. Though its work often goes unrecognized by the average student, UMSG ensures that all students at UMaine have a say in decision-making.

“There are not many students who sit in rooms where university decisions are discussed and shaped,” said UMSG President Keegan Tripp on March 10 in an email correspondence. “Serving as a Student Government executive is a chance to work on behalf of the entire undergraduate student body while gaining real, substantive leadership experience.”

In the discussion, President Tripp highlighted his own experience within UMSG and its many benefits. “Serving as student body president, and previously as vice president and a senator, has been the most fulfilling work of my college career,” said Tripp. “Nothing else has given me the same perspective on our community or introduced me to such a wide network of thoughtful, driven student leaders, faculty and administrators. Some of my closest friendships began when someone walked into my office with an idea or a frustration. We worked together to move something forward and, in doing so, built trust and respect. That has been the most powerful part of this role. It is not just policy or process; it is about your fellow Black Bears.”

President Tripp also placed a large emphasis on the level of work responsibility UMSG roles require, mentioning multiple facets of the organization, including Financial Affairs, Student Organizations and Student Entertainment. “These are not surface-level roles,” said Tripp. “These positions require commitment and accountability, but they also offer something rare. You get to see how the institution works and the direct task of leaving campus better than you found it. There will always be new problems, new ideas and new voices to elevate. Student Government is not reserved for one major or one type of student, but rather for anyone who believes this campus can and should be better and is willing to do the work to make it so.”

President Tripp encourages any students interested in participating in student government to seek out information regarding the application and involvement. “Undergraduate students planning to take at least 6 credits in both the fall and spring semesters next year can find more information about the hired positions on our website and apply through CareerLink. There are also some positions open in the Senate if folks are looking to get involved earlier than next year and with less of a time commitment. For questions about that, they can contact our vice president of student leadership at jonathan.feng@maine.edu.” All in all, UMSG is an amazing opportunity for students who want their voices heard and their work to directly benefit their fellow students.