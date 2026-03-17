NFL free agency recap

NFL Free Agency officially started on Monday, March 9, at noon. In the past week, we have seen dozens of players join new squads. Here are some of the biggest names who have switched teams:

Mike Evans: The wide receiver will be joining the San Francisco 49ers on a three-year, 42 million contract. Evans had spent the past 12 years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was a Pro Bowler six times.

Tyler Lindenbaum: Lindenbaum has been one of the best centers in the NFL for the past few years, he was a key piece of the Baltimore Ravens’ having such a successful run offense. Due to this, Lindenbaum cashed out with the Las Vegas Raiders, who gave him a three-year, 81 million deal. This is the largest salary ever given to a center.

Kenneth Walker: Coming off a Super Bowl MVP, the former Seahawks running back was looking to make it rain this offseason; he did exactly that when he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Walker’s deal is valued at 45 million dollars over three years.

Malik Willis: In the past two years, Green Bay Packers fans saw a lot of Malik Willis, he played in a total of 11 games over the past couple of seasons as star quarterback Jordan Love struggled to stay on the field due to injury. In his time on the field, Willis was solid, he scored six passing touchdowns and notched another three on the ground. All while only turning the ball over twice. These stats were good enough for the Miami Dolphins to throw a 67.5 million dollar contract at Willis. This locks him down in South Florida for the next three seasons.

Coby Bryant: Bryant was a huge part of Seattle’s dominant secondary this past season and will now have the opportunity to prove his worth again after signing with the Bears. The fifth-year safety is joining Chicago on a three-year, 40-million-dollar deal.

Reed Blankenship: Blankenship had a phenomenal 2024 season with the Eagles, in which he helped guide them to a Super Bowl victory. After a successful 2025 campaign, the safety will be joining the Houston Texans for $24.75 million over three years.

Nakobe Dean: Another star from the 2024 Eagles defense, Nakobe Dean, has agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders. Vegas will be paying the linebacker 36 million dollars over three years.

Patrick Ricard: Ricard is going into his 10th season in the NFL and for the first time in his career, he will not be playing for the Baltimore Ravens. The New York Giants signed Ricard to a two-year, 7.63 million dollar deal. This makes him the highest paid full back in the NFL, a huge signing for the University of Maine alumnus.

Romeo Doubs: Doubs is leaving the Green Bay Packers to join the New England Patriots. The wide receiver will be making 68 million dollars over the next four seasons.

Some other big-name players who have swapped teams include: Kyler Murray going from Arizona to Minnesota, Tua Tagovailoa signing with the Falcons after the past six seasons with the Dolphins, and Teddy Bridgewater, who once again finds himself as a member of the Detroit Lions.