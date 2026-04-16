New details released on UMaine’s upcoming basketball arena

Construction on Morse arena began recently, and we now have more details on the specifics of the interior plans for the building.

The building will be centered around the new basketball arena, where the Men’s and Women’s teams will play their home games, transitioning from a storied but outdated home court at The Pit. The arena will seat 2,660 people and offer a more comfortable viewing experience for fans. The court’s namesake will be Chappelle Court, named after University of Maine basketball legend Skip Chapelle, who was the school’s first NBA draft pick back in 1962.

In a recent press release, the school announced plans specifically for student fans as well, stating that “a newly created student section and designated area for the Screamin’ Black Bears Pep Band will enhance the game-day experience, while two high-definition video boards and state-of-the-art sound will help create one of the best home-court advantages in the region.”

On the exterior of the seating bowl, the university plans to upgrade their concessions as well. Previously, a small cart was centered near the topside of center court viewing at The Pit, which offered snacks and bottled soda. Now, the upgrades will allow fans to pick from a broader selection of food and drink.

The new Morse Arena is scheduled to be finished in 2027, and tallies a cost of about $70 Million dollars.

In addition to construction plans, UMaine is also introducing the “Pine Club.” It will serve as an exclusive club area for gamedays, where fans can enjoy unique food options. Outside of game days, it is planned to be a hub for social events.

The University is in full swing of a previously announced master plan to bolster the athletics department and help upgrade recruiting efforts. This interior blueprint follows the announcement of a full NIL program, which when paired with the upgraded facilities, is catered towards bringing in and retaining student-athletes.

Another benefit for our athletes are the training facilities included in the building plans. The new arena will include a full weightroom for physical training, open to student-athletes and training staff.

Not only students will benefit though. Coaches will as well. There will be new offices and meeting rooms built designed specifically for the football and basketball teams.

The University hopes that these efforts to improve facilities and recruitment efforts will elevate the basketball programs to compete for America East championships on a yearly basis, with the ultimate goal being to reach NCAA tournaments and bring a new power to New England college sports.