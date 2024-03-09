The Rock returns on the road to WrestleMania XL

We are five weeks away from one of the most highly anticipated Wrestlemanias in WWE history. Wrestlemania 40 will occur on April 6 and 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Despite the controversy surrounding former Executive Chairman of the Board, Vince McMahon, and allegations toward decorated combat athlete Brock Lesnar, the hype for the event is real.

Just a few weeks ago, a major storyline surfaced over national news. Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Royal Rumble, earning himself a championship match at Wrestlemania. Many fans speculated he would challenge Roman Reigns in a rematch from last year’s Wrestlemania. Still, with injuries to superstars like C.M. Punk and the unavailability of Brock Lesnar, WWE was forced to change directions. As Rhodes was about to pick Reigns, he announced a change of heart that would have him taking on World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freaking” Rollins. As a result, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would return to WWE, setting up a dream match against real-life cousin Roman Reigns that fans had wanted to see for years. The decision was met with much backlash as the fans had gained such a deep connection with Rhodes since his return to the company in 2022. With “#WeWantCody” being the number one trend on “X” for 72 hours, WWE was forced to change directions again. Days later, in a stunning turn of events at the Wrestlemania XL kickoff press conference, Rhodes announced that he would indeed be challenging Reigns in the main event of the company’s biggest show of the year. The Rock would then side with Roman Reigns by slapping Rhodes before Rollins could come to his aid to even the odds. While The Rock is currently not confirmed for a match, all signs point to a return for “The Great One” at this year’s Wrestlemania. Whether that be a singles match against Rhodes or a tag match with Reigns against Rollins and Rhodes, the match would surely be the main event of night one. Below are the currently confirmed matches.

Bayley vs. Iyo Sky (c) for the WWE Women’s Championship: This contest will be a full-circle moment for these two superstars. Bayley returned to WWE from an injury in 2022 and debuted Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai with her. Over the course of two years, Sky had begun to feel as though Bayley was holding her back and turned on Bayley after she won the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble, setting up the inevitable face off.

Current Prediction: Bayley wins the WWE Women’s Title.

Seth “Freaking” Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship: Will the third time be the charm for McIntyre? With Rollins pulling double duty and focusing on the Bloodline, along with the injury to C.M. Punk, a golden opportunity lies in front of McIntyre. After his win at the Elimination Chamber, McIntyre earned another date with Rollins on the grandest stage of them all. With the potential involvement of C.M. Punk, this match has the potential to steal either night of the show.

Current Prediction: Drew McIntyre wins the World Heavyweight Championship.

Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley (c) for the Women’s World Championship: Lynch dominated the Elimination Chamber and earned a match at Wrestlemania against current champion Rhea Ripley. Lynch, one of the most decorated female wrestlers of all time, will have her hands full with Ripley, who has hit her stride as the most popular female in the company today. With two amazing in-ring performers, this match has the potential to be the greatest women’s wrestling match of all time.

Current Prediction: Rhea Ripley retains the Women’s World Championship.

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c) for the Undisputed WWE Championship: For the second year in a row, Rhodes will try to “finish the story.” Rhodes will take on Roman Reigns in the main event of night two. Reigns, the current face of the company, has held the WWE Undisputed Title for nearly 1300 days, a reign that started back in August 2020. In a rematch from last year’s Wrestlemania, Rhodes will be tasked to dethrone Reigns. With Reigns’ bloodline always present, Rhodes will have to fend us off the likes of Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and potentially even The Rock.

Current Prediction: Cody Rhodes wins the WWE Universal Championship.

Just this past Friday on Smackdown, The Rock challenged Rollins and Rhodes for a tag match on the first night of Wrestlemania alongside his cousin Reigns. Fans eagerly await the response this coming Monday, even though all signs point to The Rock returning to the squared circle for the first time since 2013. Wrestling and sports entertainment are currently at their peaks, and it’s certainly going to be an extravagant two-night show you don’t want to miss.