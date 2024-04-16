WrestleMania XL Recap

The Showcase of the Immortals, WrestleMania 40, took place last weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Let’s take a look at the highlights of night one, WrestleMania Saturday.

The Women’s World Championship match between champion Rhea Ripley and challenger Becky Lynch kicked off the show. The end of the match saw Lynch attempt a second rope Manhandle Slam. Ripley managed to escape and delivered two Riptides, one on the turnbuckle and one on the mat, to retain her championship.

Finn Balor and Damien Priest of The Judgement Day defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in a Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder match. The other competitors of the match were #DIY, A-Town Down Under, The Awesome Truth, The New Day and New Catch Republic.

A-Town Down Under retrieved the SmackDown Tag Team championships, leaving only the RAW titles up for grabs. After interference from JD McDonagh, Priest nearly had the match won, but Truth hit an Attitude Adjustment on Priest to the floor. With the crowd erupting in cheers, Truth climbed the ladder and took down the titles, making The Awesome Truth the new RAW Tag Team champions.

“Main Event” Jey Uso faced his brother Jimmy Uso in the next match. This match was regarded as the worst match of WrestleMania weekend, with a very slow pace and a somewhat dead crowd. Jey picked up the win after a Spear and a Uso Splash.

Gunther defended the Intercontinental Championship in the semi-main event of Night 1 against Sami Zayn. Gunther dominated the majority of the match, but Zayn fed off of the energy of the Philadelphia crowd and delivered a top rope brainbuster and two consecutive Helluva Kicks to end the 666-day reign of Gunther.

The main event of Night 1 saw The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and The Rock) face the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

After nearly 45 minutes of high spots, finishers, and kickouts, Reigns performed a massive spear on Rhodes. He then tagged in The Rock, who performed the People’s Elbow on Rhodes and pinned him in the center of the ring for the win.

Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre in the opening match of WrestleMania Sunday. CM Punk joined Micheal Cole, Corey Graves, and Pat McAfee on commentary for this match, which will have massive consequences later on.

The finish saw McIntyre hit his 4th Claymore Kick of the night to win the World Heavyweight Championship. After the match, McIntyre made the mistake of going over to the commentary desk to rub his victory in the face of Punk, who was injured by McIntyre at the Royal Rumble. Punk attacked McIntyre, leaving a clear runway for Mr. Money in the Bank, Damien Priest, to successfully cash in and win the title.

A grudge match between LA Knight and AJ Styles was up next. Styles tried a Phenomenal Forearm, but Knight countered and delivered a BFT to win his first WrestleMania match.

The United States Championship was on the line in a triple-threat match between champion Logan Paul, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens.

The finish was Orton countering a Pop-Up Powerbomb from Owens with an RKO. Paul jumped in the ring, threw Orton out of the ring, and hit a Frog Splash to retain the United States Championship.

In the main event, Cody Rhodes faced the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Bloodline Rules match, meaning there were no disqualifications.

After numerous appearances and run-ins with John Cena, The Rock, Rollins, and The Undertaker, Reigns entered the ring and grabbed the chair that Rollins brought into the ring. With both Rhodes and Rollins climbing to their feet, Reigns opts to hit Rollins with the chair, letting anger and seeking revenge or what Rollins did to The Shield 10 years ago get the best of him.

Reigns heads to the corner and attempts to deliver a Spear on his challenger, but Rhodes counters and hits three consecutive Cross Rhodes. He pins Reigns in the middle of the ring, finally finishing his story and ending Reign’s incredible 1,316-day reign as Universal Champion. The show ends with Rhodes holding up the title, surrounded by his friends and family.