MBS presents their inaugural golf tournament

In just one month’s time, several students of the Maine Business School (MBS), along with Dr. Nick Swim, professor of sports management, will host the inaugural MBS golf tournament. The event will take place on Thursday, May 2 at the Penobscot Valley Country Club at 9 a.m.

Students of Swim’s class have worked on obtaining sponsorships and players for the event in the hopes that these students will allow future community members to have the same opportunities that they currently possess.

Not only is this event about creating opportunities, it’s also about making a profit. The money collected from sponsorships and golfers will go back to the students of the Maine Business School and open up potential trips to seminars and events for future career and job opportunities. Multiple students have worked with faculty at the Maine Business School to create flyers, websites and promotional graphics with the hopes of spreading the word to current students, business school alumni, and potential sponsors.

Students have already acquired a number of sponsorships along with items that will be available at the silent auction taking place on the day of the event. These items range from signed University of Maine men’s hockey jerseys and goalie sticks, golf clubs and wedges and even a grill. The largest can be earned at Hole 16, a par 3. Any golfer that is able to hit a hole-in-one at this hole will earn themselves a Darling’s Auto Group car to drive home in. Students are encouraged to come out and celebrate the end of finals week along with graduating seniors, who can kick off a very memorable weekend.

Registration for the event is $100 for students and $125 for non-students. Registering for the event provides you with a round of golf with a cart, lunch, gift bags and the opportunity to bid on silent auction items. Associate Dean of the Maine Business School, Dr. Jason Harkins will also be present at the conclusion of the event to speak to everyone in attendance.

This event is a great opportunity for students to create memories with friends, connect with organizations, and present and contribute towards an event that will open up opportunities for not just the students in the spring of 2024, but future students in the years to come.