Police beat for Oct. 16

Oct. 3

In plain sight

6: 43 p.m. – A University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) officer responded to a complaint from a Resident Assistant (RA) on the second floor in Knox Hall about an odor of marijuana. The officer arrived and knocked on the door of the room he believed the odor was coming from. First-year student Devon MacKay opened the door and the officer could immediately see a grinder on a shelf in his room. MacKay admitted to smoking and gave up his grinder, a small amount of marijuana and a pipe. MacKay was summonsed for possession of drug paraphernalia and was referred to Judicial Affairs (JA).

Oct.6

Who holds the key?

9:37 p.m. – UMPD officers responded to a call of criminal mischief from the Office of Facilities Management concerning a University of Maine (UMaine) vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a university truck with heavy scratches on it in one area and determined that someone had keyed the vehicle. The estimated damage to the vehicle is $300. There are no suspects at this time.

The tape don’t lie

2:08 p.m. – An unnamed UMaine student who finished eating his lunch at Wells called UMPD to report a stolen skateboard. The student claimed to have put his skateboard down near the door before eating and could not find it after finishing his meal. UMPD investigated the matter using security cameras installed in the facility. Caught on camera taking the skateboard was Timothy Harrington, who was identified and approached by UMPD. Harrington admitted to taking the skateboard and returned it before receiving a summons for theft.

Oct. 8

Bike path toke

12:49 a.m. – UMPD officers on foot patrol saw a group of students walking on the bike path near Rangeley Road and could see one of the students using a lighter. The officer noticed the odor of marijuana as he closed in on the group of students and as he approached and stopped the group, one of the students dropped an item at his feet. The officer recovered a pipe and marijuana from the ground and summonsed Bader Abadallah with possession of a usable amount of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Abdallah and three other students were also referred to JA.

Easy call

7:01 p.m. – A UMPD officer on patrol pulled over a vehicle on College Avenue that was driving on the wrong side of the road. After approaching the vehicle, the UMPD officer asked the driver if he would take a field sobriety test. Samuel Altvater, a non-student of the university, was arrested for operating under the influence (OUI) and was transported to Penobscot County Jail (PCJ), where he was found to have a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .11.

Oct. 10

Too far gone

10:27 p.m. – UMPD officers responded to a call on campus of an unconscious person in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was parked. The person in the driver’s seat appeared to be passed out and was laying on the horn of his car, which was not loud enough to wake him up. Officers approached the vehicle to find George Bragdon inside. At that point Bragdon had not committed a crime, so he was escorted to his residence at the Baumann-Nelson House. Shortly after, officers pulled Bragdon over on Long Road after returning to his vehicle and driving on campus. Bragdon was transported to PCJ where he was found to have a BAC of .14.

Oct. 11

Just following the Captain’s orders

3:25 a.m. – UMPD officers on foot patrol heard a loud banging noise coming from Somerset Hall and approached the building to find the source of the noise. After entering the building, the noise stopped but officers could smell an odor of marijuana. After locating the source, officers knocked on the door of Andrew Hawes, who was with two other UMaine students inside his room. Inside the room, officers found a pipe and grinder with marijuana residue on them, a bottle of Captain Morgan’s rum and assorted beer. Hawes was summonsed for possession of drug paraphernalia and all three students were referred to JA.