Police beat for Oct. 30

Notice: The University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) would like the university community to know of a string of catalytic converter thefts on vehicles parked in university parking lots. Currently, there are nine known cases of stolen converters on campus. The thefts are suspected to have occurred overnight between Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 by use of a reciprocal saw. While other types of cars did have their converters cut out as well, UMPD believes the group is targeting Honda Civic vehicles made between the years of 2000-2004, as well as college campuses specifically. Known reports of stolen catalytic converters have been seen at Husson University and Bowdoin College as well.

If anyone has information on the thefts or saw any suspicious activity over the weekend, like people crawling under vehicles, please call UMPD at (207) 581-4040.

Oct. 22

Dopey decisions

12:23 a.m. – University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) officers responded to a Resident Assistant (RA) complaint in Somerset Hall concerning a student who was not allowed to be in the building. Upon arrival, officers found first-year student Yanni Roguski, who had a vaporizer and was carrying a box on him when he made contact with the police, both containing marijuana residue. Roguski was summonsed for possession of drug paraphernalia and received a criminal trespass warning for returning to Somerset Hall.

Oct. 23

Marijuana get high?

12:07 a.m. – UMPD officers responded to an RA complaint of an odor of marijuana on the second floor of Androscoggin Hall. After locating the source of odor, officers knocked on a door to find three first-year students, Katherine Schumacher, Madeline Russell and Ashley Chiasson, inside. All three students were cooperative with officers and all admitted to smoking that night and handed over a pipe with marijuana residue inside and a small bag of marijuana. The three students were summonsed for possession of marijuana and were referred to Judicial Affairs (JA).

Oct. 25

Five is a crowd

1:16 a.m. – After receiving a complaint via the university’s anonymous reporting system, UMPD officers responded to a noise issue on the third floor of Cumberland Hall. When officers arrived, the noise was still present and officers knocked on the door of the suspected noise. Upon opening the door, officers could see beer bottles on the floor of the room and asked the students to identify themselves. While there were a large number of students drinking inside, five students — Thomas Ventura, Leah Taylor, Mitchell Sigman, Benjamin Robson and Zachary Brostek — were summonsed for illegal possession of alcohol by a minor. All students in the room were referred to judicial affairs.