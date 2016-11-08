Police Beat for Nov. 6

Winter Parking Ban: It shall be unlawful for the owner or operator to cause, allow or permit any vehicle to be parked on any street within the Town of Orono between the hours of twelve (12) midnight and eight (8) o’clock AM from the 1st day of November in any year to the 15th day of April in the following year.

Penalties: Any person violation [sic] this regulation is subject to a fine and the removal and impoundment of said vehicle, with the cost thereof paid by the owner or operator before its release.



Oct. 29

Going out with a bang

10:00 p.m. – University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) officers responded to an anonymous student complaint of noise and intoxication at York Hall. The anonymous student reported that two intoxicated males, dressed as construction workers, had broken off a hand rail from one of the dormitory room beds and were smashing it off the ground in the middle of the hallway on the third floor. Upon arrival, officers found the culprit to be first-year student John Good, who was cited for criminal mischief and referred to Judicial Affairs (JA).

Island hopping

10:54 p.m. – UMPD officers on routine patrol stopped a vehicle on Rangeley Road that was going 45 in a 20 mile-per-hour zone and was continuously veering over the centerline. Officers noted the vehicle almost drove onto the traffic island at the intersection of Rangeley Road and Park Street prior to being pulled over. After reaching the vehicle, officers asked the driver, Sydney Fredrick, to complete a field sobriety test. Fredrick failed the test and was transported to Penobscot County Jail for operating under the influence of alcohol. Additionally, officers found marijuana in the vehicle and cited Fredrick for possession of a usable amount of marijuana.

Oct. 30

Hot wheels

9:55 p.m. – A UMPD officer on foot patrol in the freshman quad encountered an odor of marijuana and investigated to find the source. The officer located a vehicle parked near Gannett Hall where he believed the scent was coming from. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer contacted a female and two male students who were smoking inside the car. In searching the vehicle, the UMPD officer found usable amounts of marijuana, rolling papers and grinders. Student Elinor Kerns admitted all of the paraphernalia belonged to her and was cited for possession of a usable amount of marijuana. All three students were referred to JA.

Nov. 1

Tubular

8:09 p.m. – After receiving a complaint from a Resident Assistant (RA) about an odor of marijuana in Knox Hall, UMPD officers arrived on the scene and determined the odor to be coming from a room on the third floor. Officers knocked on a door to find five people inside, all of which admitted to having smoked wax dabs prior to UMPD’s arrival. Officers searched the room and found the wax dabs, a spoon and a plastic tube, which the students were using to trap the smoke and inhale with. Emily Spinale was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and all five students were referred to JA.