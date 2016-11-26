Police beat for Nov. 20

Nov. 6



Schnurrfire summons

1:03 a.m. – University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) officers responded to an intoxication complaint by an anonymous student in Oxford Hall. Upon arrival, UMPD determined the intoxicated student, Jacob Schnurr, needed assistance from the University Volunteer Ambulance Corps (UVAC). UVAC cleared the student with no transport. During the interaction, officers found Schnurr to be in possession of marijuana and received a summons for possession of a usable amount of marijuana.

Nov. 8

Caught red-handed

1:33 p.m. – On the afternoon of Election Day, a political sign endorsing President-elect Donald Trump and running mate Mike Pence was stolen from a section of lawn near the Alfond Arena, where College Avenue and Long Road intersect. The citizen who placed the sign at this location witnessed the theft and called UMPD to describe the vehicle seen driving away from the scene of the theft. After an investigation, UMPD determined the sign snatcher to be Kevin Davidson, a 20-year-old student of the university. Davidson was summonsed for theft of the sign.



Nov. 10

Talk about deplorable

6:30 a.m. – Upon arriving at work on the morning of Nov. 10, members of the Fogler Library staff called in a complaint to UMPD of vandalism concerning vulgar language written on the side of the building in gold spray paint. Written on the side of the building were the words “f— Trump, f— Pence too.” The estimated cost of damage is $500. UMPD currently has no suspects but the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call UMPD at (207) 581-4040.



Nov. 11

Half-pound from freedom

2:12 a.m. – UMPD officers responded to a Resident Assistant (RA) complaint of an odor of marijuana in Gannett Hall. Officers arrived on the scene and knocked on the door of first-year student Elijah Timberlake, who was found to be in possession of a half a pound of marijuana, or eight ounces, a civil possession charge. Timberlake was also charged with possession of alcohol by a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia. Also in the room at the time was Grant Schertzer, a non-student, who was summonsed for possession of alcohol by consumption.



Nov. 14



Sore winners

3:57 p.m. – UMPD officers began an investigation after an anonymous report via Campus Eyes was made regarding Trump supporters yelling racial and homophobic slurs while parading around campus in a truck painted with pro-Trump speech on its exterior windows. In concluding their investigation, UMPD determined the suspect to be a non-student. The suspect was found not to be responsible for yelling racial and homophobic slurs, however, as a non-student, they were served a criminal trespass warning.