Police beat for Dec. 4

Nov. 17

Cat Scratch Fever

10:40 p.m. – University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) officers responded to a complaint of criminal mischief at the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity house. Upon arrival, officers found a truck that was presumably keyed, with heavy scratches down the entire length of both sides of the vehicle. The act is believed to have occurred between 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. on the night of Nov. 17. There are no suspects at this time and the matter is still under investigation.

Nov. 18

Beguiled Again

9:06 p.m. – UMPD officers responded to a Resident Assistant (RA) complaint about intoxicated students in Somerset Hall. When officers arrived and located the room the students were in, they knocked on the door to find first-year student Winslow Beguelin along with two male students and one female student, all first-years. Officers found beer in plain sight upon entering the room and ordered the students to dispose of it. Additionally, the students were questioned about an odor of marijuana in the room. Beguelin admitted to having paraphernalia in the room and produced two pipes and a small mason jar with seeds in it. Beguelin received a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia and all of the students in the room were referred to Judicial Affairs (JA).



Nov. 21

High-Diddly-Ho, Neighbor-eeno!

9:25 p.m. – UMPD officers responded to an RA complaint of an odor of marijuana on the fourth floor of Gannett Hall. Upon arrival, Officers located the room and knocked on the door to find first-year student Sarah Flanders and five other University of Maine students inside. The officer inquired about the odor of marijuana and Flanders produced two grinders with marijuana residue inside, an edible marijuana brownie and rolling papers, which Flanders all admitted to owning. The officer also found a two liter cola bottle filled with vodka, which the students were forced to dump out. Flanders was summonsed for possession of marijuana paraphernalia and all of the students involved were referred to JA.

Nov. 22

Billy Madison strikes again

11:48 – UMPD officers responded to an arson complaint at Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity house on College Ave near the Alfond Arena. Members of the fraternity reported that they encountered a bag of burning feces on their porch, but the fire had gone out by the time they had found it. UMPD has no suspects at this time.