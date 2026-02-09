OIP smooths transitions for international students

A new semester always brings fresh faces to campus, but for international students, the first week can feel like landing on a different planet. There is the time zone hangover, the paperwork, a new language, unfamiliar systems and a silent lingering concern: will I find my people and support here?

At the University of Maine, that first “you belong here” message comes through the Office of International Programs (OIP) and the International Student Association (ISA), with a mix of practical help and community rituals. UMaine hosts about 600 international students from more than 80+ countries. An OIP FAQ lists the most represented countries as China, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and India, while students also arrive from many other countries including Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ghana, Nigeria and many other regions.

International Student Orientation (ISO) is where the welcome becomes real. It is not just a checklist of rules and deadlines. It is where a student hears—sometimes for the first time—that you can ask questions here. You will not be judged for not knowing, and you do not have to figure it out alone. I witnessed that reassurance in action during the ISO. An international student was struggling to follow an advising conversation in English, as it was not their first language. There was stress building in their face as they tried to keep up, not wanting to interrupt or slow things down. Mireille Le Gal, International Student & Scholar Advisor for Graduate Students, did not rush them. She paused, softened her tone, and explained again clearly and kindly. She stayed with their questions until the confusion lifted. By the end, their shoulders dropped and their expression changed from worry to relief.

The moment was quiet, but it mattered. Le Gal isn’t alone in this work. Her colleague Sarah Joughin, Senior Associate Director at OIP, brings similar dedication. With years of guiding students through visa changes, cultural shifts and everyday hurdles, Joughin helps organize events and advise on everything from status maintenance to feeling connected. Together, they turn paperwork into personal support, reminding students they are not navigating alone. Joughin’s message to students during orientation was straightforward: ask questions early and use the resources around you. You do not have to figure it out alone.

That same care continues after orientation ends, when students step into the everyday realities of starting life in Orono. A shopping trip sounds minor until you remember that many new students arrive without a car. For many students, the first ride to a big store in Bangor, often Target or Walmart, feels like a milestone. One student described it to me in a way that stayed with me: arriving with two suitcases, no car and no sense of what to expect. The first trip to Walmart made them breathe. They bought boots, a pillow, a duvet and food they recognized. On the ride back, they realized everyone in the car was also figuring it out. They all laughed at the same small mistakes. They compared what they bought. For the first time, they felt something close to belonging.

OIP and ISA also build community through small rituals that repeat week after week. International Coffee Hour is one of the simplest. It is typically held in the Memorial Union, usually from 4 to 5 p.m. on Fridays. Friendships begin there in low-pressure ways. It is easier to start a friendship over pizza than in a crowded lecture hall. For students who are homesick, that regular rhythm can be the difference between a lonely weekend and a connected one.

The wider community sees this global campus most vividly through two major celebrations organized by OIP.

In the fall, Culturefest brings international culture into full view through food, performances, exhibits and a style show. It is the kind of event where you can taste something you have never tried, see vibrant traditional outfits and jewelry, explore country displays with textiles and crafts and watch students take pride in where they come from. It is joyful, but it is also powerful because it puts students in the role of hosts and storytellers.

In the spring, the International Dance Festival turns the stage into a map of the world. Dance carries emotion in a way that does not require any language. It tells stories of celebration, history, identity and home. When the audience cheers, it feels like more than applause. It feels like acceptance.

And then there are the moments that matter most to students who stay on campus during holidays. Thanksgiving and Christmas can make homesickness hit harder. Many international students cannot travel, and the campus can feel quieter than usual. That is why OIP arranges shared dinners during the holiday season, which matter so much. A meal with friends. A warm invitation. Someone is making sure a student is not alone. It does not replace home, but it can make home feel a little less far away.

In my interview with Le Gal, she told me what keeps her going after 27 years with OIP: the immense pleasure of watching international students thrive and being able to resolve their issues. “The world is where you may not be able to change much,” she said, “but you can always at least try to make the five feet around you better.” That philosophy shows up in her work, and even in the way she talks about everyday joys, like her love for Southeast Asian food and her favorite movie, The Intouchables; a heartfelt French story of unexpected friendship and human connection.

For many international students, the headlines can feel heavy and the rules can change faster than a person can catch their breath. That’s why steady support matters. In a place like UMaine, OIP’s quiet kindness creates a multicultural heartbeat. Le Gal, Joughin and the team remind us that belonging starts with empathy. Whether through a patient explanation, a shared coffee or simply making your surroundings a little more welcoming, they help turn strangers into family, proving that bridging worlds is as simple as listening.