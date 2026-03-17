The state of conservatism at UMaine: finding common ground

According to a Niche polling of the University of Maine, only 15% of the student population considers themselves conservative. This minority position on campus is in stark contrast to the current administration which is packing the house, senate, and supreme court with republican seats. As political tensions continue to rise under the increasingly alarming Trump administration, the growing divide in partisan politics can be felt in communities everywhere. As this gulf grows, conversing across the divide feels impossible for most people on both sides of the spectrum, but it is important that this feeling of insurmountable conflict does not stop useful conversations from occurring.

UMaine is host to a plethora of political organizations whose stated goals lie in promoting civil engagement on campus, from the New Students for a Democratic Society to the Maine College Republicans. When reading the constitutions of student organizations from both sides of the political spectrum, similar themes seem to appear across the divide: raising awareness, encouraging civic engagement and promoting candidacy of desired politicians. There is a significant difference in what these goals mean to their individual constituents. Looking back at the history of these student political groups and their presence on campus, the Maine College Republicans have had quite a legacy when it comes to enacting their outlined goals.

The Maine College Republicans have faced controversy in the past, being dissolved in 2020 after inviting far right speaker Michelle Malkin against the advice of the club’s faculty advisor, as Malkin has been associated with several white nationalist influencers and holocaust deniers. There were also instances of the club using social media to condemn “progressive” moves by the university, such as the celebration indigenous peoples day, where the UMCR went to Facebook to praise the work of Columbus in facing “the brutal and savage native societies.” After these events, the club underwent a splintering and eventual leadership change, which begot the club in its current form, The Maine College Republicans. This current group has also faced scrutiny recently, after Republican politician Laurel Libby spoke on campus last November, which resulted in a student protest.

Where is the line between attempting to raise awareness for an issue and infringing upon the rights of students to feel safe and comfortable in the campus they call home?



I spoke with Anthony Weaver, Vice President and a three-year member of the Maine College Republicans. When asked about the presence of Rep. Libby on campus and where that line should be drawn, Weaver had this to say:

“The line between respect and feeling unsafe, or hate speech, is not clear at all, but all conversations should be respectful. If you’re not respectful you’re not taking someone at face value.”

In our conversation, maintaining respect across the political divide was a consistent theme. Maine Campus Republicans wish the student body would be more respectful of their organization and their beliefs.

“The whole goal is to be respectful to the other side, and at least hear them out, but there’s no easy way to describe respect. It’s hard to have social conduct when people have such different opinions.” Said Roman Cassidy, a first-year Maine College Republican member.

The Maine College Republicans continue to meet every Wednesday. They’ve become a part of the state chapter, and are actively seeking new membership, guest speakers and persistent student leadership. When asked what motivates them to pursue these goals despite this perceived lack of respect from the student body, Weaver had this to say,

“My main purpose is to have civil engagement, I want people involved, especially for conservatives since our mindset is ‘if it’s not my problem I don’t need to hear about it’ and you can’t defend your way of life if you don’t make it your problem, that’s why we always view liberals as pushing and pushing and pushing, cause they have the drive to say ‘this is my problem now.’ They’re progressive it’s in the name, they want to make change and ideologically I disagree, you don’t need to keep pushing and changing everything.”

It appears that the Conservative party on the UMaine campus is in the minority, but they’re a consistently vocal minority all the same. It is important that all people have an outlet for their beliefs and have the opportunity to educate themselves and engage in their civic duties. But when we ostracize each other it doesn’t change anyone’s mind; but invites the possibility of creating a bitter echo chamber. The only way we can pursue mutual respect and understanding is through open conversation, from both sides. I think even the most staunch conservatives and progressive liberals can agree that what we’re missing on campus is the space with which we can bridge the divide.