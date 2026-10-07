Creating a culture of respect: “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event returns to UMaine

Across the nation, campus culture has been at the forefront of conversations this week. For many students, instances of sexual and domestic violence can be difficult to report or discuss for fear of not being believed. It can be hard to draw attention to these issues, and knowing how to do so in a respectful way can be even harder. One event aiming to eliminate this stigma, called “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes,” took place Thursday, Oct. 1.

Throughout the week, there was a campout on the mall, which was intended to highlight the 24-hour helplines operated by Partners for Peace and Rape Response Services. Both events were organized by the Sigma Phi Epsilon chapter at the University of Maine to raise awareness of these issues, especially among those who may not fully understand them. Mason Hartery, a second-year student studying financial economics and finance, serves as the “Brothers Engaged Against Sexual Assault” chairman for SigEp and began planning the event in July.

This was the second year that the “Mile in Her Shoes” event was hosted at UMaine, and it is meant to simulate the experience of a woman walking home from a night out in high heels. Men are the only competitors in the event. Hartery said this is because they “will never know what it’s like to be a girl coming home from a night out.” The event aims to “open guys’ eyes to the other side of things.” The playful nature of the event is meant to bring campus together, but Hartery reiterated that “it’s important to remember the why.”

The proceeds are split between Rape Response Services and Partners for Peace, both of which had resource tables at the event, along with the university’s Conduct Office and Title IX Student Services.

Hartery placed a lot of the focus on the larger purpose of the event, and he feels as though “[Walk a Mile] is bigger than SigEp and the organizations that participate.” When talking about the message that the event presents to campus, Hartery said it’s about “showing people that these issues are larger than them and showing the importance of community and support on campus.”

Although it was not planned in response to recent events, “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” served as a reminder that in dark times, finding solace in community is essential for morale. When it feels like these instances constantly make the news and the only thing that is done about it is a statement, with no actions to follow, it can be disheartening and easy to lose faith.

UMaine offers confidential advisors who are trained in issues such as domestic and sexual violence. In addition to this, the Counseling Center is free to all students and appointments can be set up by phone. As for resources outside of campus, Rape Response Services has trained individuals available by phone at +1 (800) 871-7741 to talk about sexual assault and Partners for Peace has a 24-hour abuse helpline that can be reached at +1 (800) 863-9909. These organizations also provide emergency shelter in addition to other resources.

So is this another one-off support event to check a box? Hartery specified that the BEASA chairman holds “multiple events a semester to support both organizations” and that “[Walk a Mile] is their biggest, so it gets more attention.”

Last year, the event raised more than $900 for the organizations. Though resources for those affected by abuse and sexual violence are available in many forms, it is particularly important for campus organizations to support their peers. Additionally, Hartery said that it is “important for the general community” on campus to know they are supported and that the chapter aims to make “campus as comfortable and welcoming as possible.”