On Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, UMSG hosted this year's Battle of the Bands at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono, Maine. The band Free Beer performs onstage. Joe Lazaro / Maine Campus

On Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, UMSG hosted this year's Battle of the Bands at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono, Maine. The band Free Beer performs onstage. Joe Lazaro / Maine Campus

Free Beer takes home this year’s Battle of the Bands crown

On Friday, Nov. 13, the University of Maine’s Student Government (UMSG) organized and hosted this year’s Battle of the Bands. The face-off was held in the Collins Center for the Arts and judged by fans via an online vote. The local bands that competed were Free Beer, Free Parking, Fishscale, Gunshot Glitter and Somerset Hall.

Somerset Hall started off the evening with its covers of rock and grunge classics. The ensemble is made up of students who established the band in the namesake hall. Members include lead guitarist Ben Redfield, rhythm guitarist and backup vocalist Nate Lee, drummer Evan Cummings, bassist Declan Nicholas and their talented lead vocalist, Harlow Keener. They did a cover of “Zombie” by The Cranberries that was especially exceptional and set a good tone for the rest of the event.

Following them was the jazz-funk fusion band, Free Parking. The band is made up of Zach Sanderson on keys, Wayne Shaw playing guitar, drummer Owen Fitts, Isaac Atkinson on bass and Autumn Carmona with vocals. Free Parking entered the performance with style and control, slowly introducing each member to the song and stage. They played funky covers and originals. Atkinson’s original composition stood out in particular for its complexity and flow.

In the middle performance slot was Gunshot Glitter, and they certainly brought the energy. They performed originals and covers, including a rather unique cover of Gracie Abrams’ “I Love You, I’m Sorry,” although the band professed they had a disdain for her music. Gunshot Glitter also had a very interactive relationship with the crowd, talking in between songs. They brought an early 2000s pop-punk sound to the battle that no other band quite had. Some of the members include lead singer and guitarist Harry Burns, guitarist Thomas Runco and bassist Gabriel Chambers.

Free Beer was the penultimate performance and the band that took home the victory. Their performance of “Creep” by Radiohead got the crowd involved more than any song, leading to flashlights and hands swaying back and forth to the iconic lyrics. Other notable covers were “Mississippi Queen” and “Even Flow” by Mountain and Pearl Jam. Wyatt Horning on vocals, Otto Reid playing bass, guitarists Josh Sullivan and Jake Fogg and James Corgan on drums make up this five-pack.

Ending the night was Fishscale. The band was welcomed to the stage with quite the reception and was one of the most popular of the night. They performed multiple covers and a new original titled “The One.” Their set list was the shortest of any of the bands performing, but they left quite an impression in the little time they had. Fishscale had a softer sound than most of their competition, incredible vocals and an accordion that generated quite the uproar. Members include lead singer and guitarist Kate Barry, drummer Charlie Howe, Lily Decataldo on bass, guitarists Lara Luczak and Andrew Atwater and Riley St. Pierre playing the keyboard and accordion.

After the bands were done performing, The Maine Steiners and UMaine Renaissance each came out and performed a song, then came together for the final musical performance of the night. The final standings were Free Beer in first, Fishscale in second and Gunshot Glitter in third.