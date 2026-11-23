The Naked 5 celebrate the Black Bears’ only goal of the UMaine vs. Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey game on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 in Orono, Maine. Jonathan Boyd / Maine Campus

The Naked 5 celebrate the Black Bears’ only goal of the UMaine vs. Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey game on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 in Orono, Maine. Jonathan Boyd / Maine Campus

Do they have to spell it out for you? The story of UMaine’s Naked 5

You’ve won the Sunday student ticket war for men’s hockey, and now you’re wondering what to expect. After waiting in line for an hour or more, you make it inside and are met with the Black Bear faithful dressed in blue. As you trek up to the student section, you see everyone packed in except for five empty seats. Soon, five shirtless men arrive to take those spots, each with a letter painted on his chest. Standing together, they spell out “MAINE.”

The group also sports a message on their backs that takes a jab at the opposing team. Known as the Naked 5, the tradition began in 1993 with four students from Hart Hall and has since become a defining feature of UMaine fan culture. Nowadays, five brothers from Sigma Phi Epsilon paint the letters of “MAINE” on their skin for games, but there’s much more history and symbolism to the group than meets the eye.

The current members are as follows: wearing the “M” is Drew Denoncour, a fourth-year chemical engineering student. Sporting the “A” is Andrew Keddy, a third-year civil engineering student. The “I” goes to Benjamin Nathan, a third-year studying finance. Repping the “N” is Captain Jared Newgard, a fourth-year mechanical engineering student. Rounding out the group and sporting the “E” is Assistant Captain Dominic Brunner, a fourth-year mechanical engineering student.

“Individual letters are passed down by a graduating senior. Last year, the M, A, I, and E all graduated and chose who they wanted to wear the letter following them,” Brunner explained.

“The captain badge goes to the person who has been in the Naked 5 for the most games, and the assistant captain badge goes to the second-most. If the captain or assistant captain can’t make it to the game, it gets mixed up who gets them, but the same rules apply,” Nathan explained.

You can always pick out when a member is substituting for the first time as they wear their letter in the middle of a painted-on T-shirt. The shirt is seen as “a kind of rite of passage before only wearing a letter to the game,” Brunner said.

There’s one other symbol that you will see, and that is the shamrock on the shoulder of the “A.” The shamrock is to honor the beloved coach of both National Championship teams, Shawn Walsh.

After their first game appearance in 1993, two Naked 5 members were hitch-hiking to a party in Old Town and were picked up by Walsh and his wife Tracy. “They chatted on the ride and he contacted them after, asking them to continue their antics at games,” said Keddy.

“The group was on and off until the 1996 season when the group promised Coach Walsh that they would continue that tradition,” Newgard continued.

“Walsh was one of the biggest parts of creating the Naked 5 during his time as coach and making it what it has become today,” Keddy said.

While there is a great deal of history behind the group, they all love being a part of the fan culture. “I think my favorite part of being in the Naked 5 is running around the Alfond and being part of the celebration after scoring every goal,” Nathan said.

Soon, the five will travel to New York City for the “Frozen Apple,” a showcase game hosted by Cornell at Madison Square Garden as the Black Bears take on Cornell.

Up in the balcony of Alfond Arena, the Naked 5 play a pivotal role in fan culture.

“[Our role] is to get the crowd hyped during the games, lead chants, and to serve as a symbol of the unique history and atmosphere that the Alfond has provided for many generations,” Denoncour said.

“It is one of the things that makes the Alfond the best place to play in college hockey and a tradition like no other within the sport,” said Keddy.

And so, in the cold months of Orono winter, you can always count on the Naked 5 to bring an unmatched energy to the Alfond.