Wearing the “college of our hearts” on your sleeve: The purpose of the homecoming court

Homecoming is a time each fall when alumni, friends and current students come together to celebrate the college that unites them all. Homecoming is framed by sporting events and tailgating, but perhaps the most iconic part is the homecoming court. At the University of Maine, applications come out at the beginning of the year, with eight members selected for the court in the weeks leading up to homecoming weekend.

The court this year is made up of five fourth-year students, two third-year students and one second-year student, representing four different colleges. But what is the point of having a court? Is it just something to do during halftime at the football game, or is there a deeper meaning?

The members of this year’s court all had a variety of reasons for applying, ranging from community involvement and club representation to encouragement from friends. One member of the court, Malachi Lowery, a fourth-year student studying electrical engineering, cited his friend and UMaine alum Keegan Tripp as his inspiration for applying. Lowery said that Tripp is someone he “looks up to as a role model” and that he is an “example of a great leader.”

Friendships like these seem to be what ties students to UMaine. You can find hockey rinks, libraries and student unions on a host of college campuses, but it seems to be the relationships made here that keep people coming back.

Lowery is not alone in his inspiration. Helena Kay, a fourth-year student studying ecology and environmental science, said that many of her friends asked if she had applied, and she felt that “it would be a good opportunity to put a spotlight on the student organizations” she is a part of. Though the court may seem trivial to some, most are not attempting to get onto the court for the purpose of it being a popularity contest.

What does the court represent? For some, like Kaylie Strong, a third-year mechanical engineering student, the court represents the “spirit, pride and community that makes UMaine special.” While the court and the subsequent royalty are symbolic, Kasper Birgfeld, a fourth-year student studying mechanical engineering, said that the symbolism “serves as a vehicle to help engage the greater UMaine community in our collective traditions and festivities.” The people who are selected for the court come from many different majors and a plethora of clubs.

Lydia Rabideau, a third-year student studying art education, sees homecoming as an amazing way to spotlight all of the campus organizations. They said, “They are so beautiful and unique in their own ways and each and every one deserves to be shown to the world.”

Some members of the court will be on display for more than just the presentation of the court. Helena Kay is a member of the dance team, and Alexis Williams serves as a drum major for the Pride of Maine Black Bear Marching Band. Williams, along with the other two drum majors, is responsible for conducting the peppy tunes that are a quintessential aspect of the football games, and if you’ve attended a pregame, you have seen her pride on display as she leads the song “Let Me Clear My Throat.”

The students on this court are clearly full of pride for UMaine, and though symbolic, they are still important to campus culture. These students are involved, and as it feels like a long time coming to actually get to the game, the members of the court have a mix of emotions. Cami Juskiewicz, a fourth-year nursing student, said that she’s “very excited to be on the homecoming court” because being from Arizona, UMaine has “felt like her home away from home.”

Meanwhile, Rigel DeLisle, a second-year student studying business administration, said that while he is excited, he’s “nervous being the only sophomore on the court.” These emotions show that this matters enough to the court members to think about it longer than the moments it took to submit the application.

So although symbolic, the court matters because it shows off the students who are not only involved in a multitude of clubs but also love this school and truly think of UMaine as the “college of our hearts,” always.