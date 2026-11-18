Krystal Hou makes a drink at Sip Lab the morning of Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Owner Joyce Lin said that part of the reason she opened sip lab is to offer "Good quality milk tea and Chinese tea." Isla Rocca / Maine Campus

Krystal Hou makes a drink at Sip Lab the morning of Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Owner Joyce Lin said that part of the reason she opened sip lab is to offer "Good quality milk tea and Chinese tea." Isla Rocca / Maine Campus

A new cafe on Mill Street: The launch of Sip Lab

In general, it seems that small towns in Maine rarely introduce new attractions or businesses to their downtown areas. For students at the University of Maine, Orono’s downtown has familiar staples like Pat’s Pizza, but there haven’t been many recent additions. Next to Pat’s, a business has finally taken over the vacant space, bringing fresh flavors to the greater Orono community. Sip Lab, founded by owner Joyce Lin, hopes to revitalize the space and introduce a variety of tea and coffee drinks to the community.

The idea for Sip Lab stems from their interest in “creating innovative drinks.” Moreover, Lin broke down the name: “Sip represents enjoying a drink, while Lab represents exploring flavors and developing new ideas.”

Though Sip Lab shares the area with many other cafes, its menu sets it apart by offering a variety of drinks, including Chinese-inspired teas. Lin said the name choice originates from a desire to “create fresh and exciting drinks for our customers.”

While the new flavors are exciting for students, Orono may seem like an unexpected location for the business, especially compared to the more culturally diverse communities of southern Maine. However, Lin said she chose Orono because it is such a “vibrant, energetic community.”

Being close to campus, Lin also had the goal of creating a place where “people could stop in when they need a little pick-me-up or get together with a few good friends.” Sip Lab’s space on Mill Street has a large amount of seating, allowing for parties of all sizes. Though Lin’s mission for the cafe is to create community, she also said that her goal is to “bring more creative drinks to the community and give people something new to look forward to” when they visit.

Lin said that their classic boba milk tea is the current bestseller, but with their grand opening last week, more customers have had the opportunity to try their extensive menu. Their flavors aren’t the only thing that’s bringing something new to Orono; their ordering system is entirely digital, with a large screen that shows customers pictures of menu items greeting them upon entry.

Lin wants Sip Lab to be a “welcoming part of everyday life.” With options for morning pick-me-ups as well as nightcaps, Lin plans to use the venue and patrons as a way to “keep bringing fresh ideas to [their] menu.”

Given their extensive menu, Lin labeled her favorite drink category as the green tea drinks, “especially those made with jasmine green tea.” This is because the “tea’s natural fragrances come from [Lin’s] hometown” in China. UMaine often fosters a culture that people fondly remember as their home, and Sip Lab offers Lin an avenue to add her home and culture to that picture.

Overall, Lin is “excited to grow with the Orono community,” with their sign adding a new face to the food and beverage businesses that line Mill Street. While the street holds many businesses essential to the culture of UMaine and the surrounding Orono community, Sip Lab is hoping to join these ranks and introduce a new cuisine to students and residents alike.