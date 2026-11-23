Horoscopes: 11/22 to 11/28

Sagittarius: Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Set yourself apart, Sagittariuses. You’re no stranger to work lately, but now it’s time for some personal growth. Take a solo trip or give yourself the green light to do something you’ve been putting off. Time waits for no one, and neither should you.

Capricorn: Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Check your watch, Capricorns. It’s time to write down intentions and manifestations. You have a magnetic energy about you, so put it toward attracting the things you want. Writing them down can help cement your wants and keep you motivated.

Aquarius: Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Anything can change for Aquarius this week. If you’ve been feeling one way or the other about someone recently, a final decision can be made during this time. That might mean telling them to hit the road or that you want them with you always. Whatever the case, it’s best not to backtrack on your decision.

Pisces: Feb. 19-March 20

Pass the bin, Pisces, we’ve got some cleaning up to do. It’s time to declutter a bit to give yourself a refreshed feeling. A clean space is just what is needed to bring your mental health to a high note.

Aries: March 21-April 19

Attention, Aries! Honesty is the best policy. When meeting new people, keep the conversation genuine and be transparent about who you are. Take caution, though! Just because you’re being genuine doesn’t mean you can take everyone else at face value.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Hey, Taurus, it’s now the perfect time to return to your roots. Taking a trip home will have a grounding effect on the soul. Family and friends are the fuel to your fire. Don’t let them get you heated, but allow them to reignite your passion for life.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Greetings, Gemini! Grab your binoculars because you’re about to expand your horizons. It’s time to network with new people who will help push you and your work to a place that has been just out of reach. This could bring insight into small dramas, but use it to toughen your resolve.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Cash and Cancers are quite the duo. This week, a new creative opportunity might come along that allows you to make some cash. You can take this roll of prosperity and make it last if you’re willing to go the extra mile. This also gives you the chance to practice discipline with your budget.

Leo: July 23-Aug. 22

Lucky Leos! You might get yourself into trouble this week, but don’t worry because luck is on your side. Whether you barely scrape by or have a massive breakthrough, you’ll be able to wipe the sweat off your brow and consider yourself to have fallen in the universe’s favor.

Virgo: Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Hello, Virgos! Has something been on your mind lately? Or perhaps for the past year? A change that you have been unsure about or have not gone through with because you consider yourself “unready” is eager to happen. Take a look at your authentic self and set your mind to finally be ready.

Libra: Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Libras have got the reins as they take control of multiple levels of their lives. Taking initiative becomes natural to you this week, and events start to connect. Take this momentum and continue pouring into the things around you. A positive outcome is right around the corner.

Scorpio: Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Lock in and clock in, Scorpios. This week, it is important to focus on work, whether that be schoolwork or punching in for a late-night shift. Push away those distractions because your future self will thank you for it.