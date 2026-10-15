”Digger” is a movie that hates itself

Alejandro González Iñárritu, director of surreal meta-commentaries such as “Birdman” and “Babel,” has come out with his latest film, “Digger.” Over the past three days since I saw the movie, I’ve tried to provide a concise synopsis to several friends, yet I always fail to capture what made this movie so captivating. I think almost everyone who sees “Digger” will leave theaters with one of two reactions.

One is that this film is quite possibly a cult classic in the making, perhaps a masterpiece that will stand the test of time and be looked upon in a similar way to how we view Kubrick’s “Dr. Strangelove” today. The other is that this movie may feel to you like an infuriating and tone-deaf sermon, delivered from an ivory pedestal as the Hollywood elite lecture the common man for their shortcomings. “Digger” is currently receiving incredibly divisive reviews, with many viewers falling sharply into one of the two camps I’ve outlined above. I believe both of these opinions are entirely true, and the movie knows it.

Without spoiling anything, this movie can be described as a climate catastrophe film. It is also firmly in the camp of modern political satire, alongside “Eddington,” “Bugonia” and “One Battle After Another.” I believe this film strongly differentiates itself from its contemporaries through the use of subversion. At its core, this movie hates itself.

I got the sense that Iñárritu despised the tactless approach of movies such as “Don’t Look Up,” a movie that, in my opinion, relies on the thin veil of satire and ends up feeling more like a poorly executed lecture than a meaningful statement. Iñárritu is simultaneously making a movie in the same vein as “Don’t Look Up” while also deconstructing the form of this genre and of movies in general. Though this may all sound rather vague, this is a movie best experienced as blindly as possible. You’ll just have to take my word for it.

Beyond the scope of the plot, “Digger” is one of the most visually pleasing movies I have seen in ages. It is absolutely a movie for movie lovers, as Iñárritu and cinematographer Lubezki bring to life some of the most intricate set pieces and visually stunning shots I have seen in the last couple of years. The soundtrack, done by Cosmo Sheldrake, also brings an absolutely dynamic sense of tension and excitement to the film.

One of the highlights of “Digger” was the phenomenal performances by Tom Cruise and the rest of the cast. It is easy to think of Cruise as nothing more than a Scientologist superstar who makes “Mission: Impossible” movies, but every once in a while, I’m reminded why so many people herald him as one of the best actors of his generation. I think this is his best performance since “Magnolia,” and he absolutely embodies the role of Digger. Riz Ahmed, John Goodman and Sophie Wilde also deliver terrific performances throughout.

I would give this movie an 8/10, truly one of the most unique theatergoing experiences I have ever had. It is an extremely culturally relevant film made by a masterful team of people. I think it will be a long time before another movie comes along like this one. Whether or not you find yourself enjoying this movie, you won’t regret going to see it.