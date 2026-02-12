Norman Smith Hall, home to the Mitchell Center on campus, sits during a snow flurry on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Orono, Maine. Photo by Elora Griswold

Norman Smith Hall, home to the Mitchell Center on campus, sits during a snow flurry on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Orono, Maine. Photo by Elora Griswold

George Mitchell found in Epstein files, UMaine considers changing program names

Following former Maine Sen. George Mitchell’s Feb. 5 resignation as honorary chair of the Mitchell Institute, organizations have begun removing his name from various programs after he was mentioned more than 300 times in court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. The Maine Campus spoke with representatives from the University of Maine System (UMS) to better understand whether UMaine’s George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions and the George J. Mitchell Peace Scholarship program could undergo a renaming process in the coming weeks. The university confirmed potential changes are being considered.

Former Sen. Mitchell, who served as a U.S. senator from Maine and previously represented Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, is highly regarded for his diplomacy in brokering the 1998 Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland. He later founded the Mitchell Institute, which has awarded millions of dollars in scholarship funding to Maine students, and has long been recognized for his philanthropic impact across the state. Recently, however, Mitchell’s name appeared more than 300 times in unsealed documents related to Epstein, and he has since denied any wrongdoing.

The former senator’s mention in the files has evoked a wave of international consequence. On Feb. 1, the U.S.-Ireland Alliance confirmed that it would remove Mitchell’s name from its scholarship program. One day later, Queen’s University Belfast announced it would cut ties with Mitchell, removing both his commemorative bust and his name from the Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice on campus.

The news is also having consequences locally. According to a Feb. 10 article by WMTW, a group of parents are pushing for the district to rename George J. Mitchell Elementary School in Waterville following Mitchell’s mention in the Epstein files.

In a Feb. 5 statement, the Mitchell Institute Executive Committee confirmed it had accepted Mitchell’s resignation as honorary chair. The statement also addressed concerns about a potential name change.

“We also agree that this is an appropriate time to initiate a thoughtful, responsible process to consider a potential name change,” wrote the Executive Board. The board confirmed the Institute would continue its mission to award scholarship funding to Maine students.

UMaine has two primary organizations affiliated with Mitchell. The Mitchell Center is a research facility dedicated to sustainability solutions across disciplines, housed in Norman Smith Hall on campus. David Hart serves as Director of the center and is also a professor in the School of Biology and Ecology at UMaine. Hart did not respond to Maine Campus email or phone outreach regarding a potential name change.

The George J. Mitchell Peace Scholarship program is managed by the Office of International Programs (OIP) and the Office of Major Scholarships (OMS) at UMaine. The scholarship provides one student from each institution the opportunity to study full time at University College Cork (UCC) in Ireland or at UMaine, with tuition and associated costs covered by the program.

With the scholarship actively accepting applications ahead of its March 5 deadline, representatives affiliated with the program were contacted. OMS did not respond to requests for comment. A representative from OIP also declined to comment.

When contacted, the International Office at UCC declined to comment and referred inquiries to the university’s media relations office. Representatives there have not responded.

In an email statement, UMS Chief External and Government Affairs Officer Samantha Warren addressed the issue, opting not to place Mitchell’s name in front of both the center and the peace scholarship program.

“The University of Maine and the University of Maine System are committed to advancing student opportunity and cutting-edge research, including through our flagship’s peace scholarship and sustainability solutions center,” said Warren.

Directly addressing whether a name change is imminent, Warren indicated the decision process is ongoing — sharing that UMS will “evaluate available and emerging information and make thoughtful decisions that reflect our values and serve the best interests of our students and the state.”

Elaborating on those values, Warren stated that “our System strongly condemns sexual violence and exploitation.”

According to a UMaine Board of Trustees (BoT) policy on the “Naming and Renaming of Physical Facilities,” the board has authority to begin the name removal process for physical buildings, but not for interior spaces within buildings or programs. That distinction means the Mitchell Center and the peace scholarship program fall outside direct board authority.

In past instances, meaningful change has followed the passage of a UMaine Student Government (UMSG) resolution and the formation of a presidential task force.

In 2020, following a student petition and a resolution passed by UMSG, UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy established a task force to “recommend whether to remove [Former UMaine President] Clarence C. Little’s name from the campus building bearing his name” due to controversy surrounding his advocacy for eugenics. The BoT later voted unanimously to remove Little’s name per the task force’s recommendation, renaming the building Williams Hall — after Beryl Warner Williams, the first Black graduate to earn a degree in mathematics at UMaine.

When asked whether UMSG would introduce a similar resolution regarding the Mitchell Center or affiliated scholarships, President Keegan Tripp said the issue had not yet been addressed.

“There has been no conversation with UMSG about this from either the students or the university at this point. I will follow up on the topic with the administration when we meet next,” said Tripp.

In an effort to gauge community sentiment, prior recipients of the George J. Mitchell Peace Scholarship were contacted. While some responded, none felt comfortable commenting at this time.

Other community members expressed concern, including third-year kinesiology and physical education student Mikayla Pollard, who is also founder and President of UMaine’s “It’s on Us” club, which focuses on sexual assault prevention.

“I feel like it would be very disrespectful to sexual assault survivors, and community members who were affected by the Epstein Files, to not rename the programs. The amount of hurt and trauma that one person has caused for generations is insane,” said Pollard. “I understand that it depends on who has the finances to fund these buildings, and that’s typically why they get named after so many people. However, that person’s legacy is more important than anything.”

Pollard said she would like to see UMSG issue a resolution and hopes to work with others to raise awareness on campus.

Political organizations were also asked whether demonstrations were being organized. On behalf of UMaine Orono SDS, third-year student Mo Drammeh offered the following statement.

“I do strongly believe that the administration should change the name on the building, especially considering that the senator in question resigned from his position in light of this Epstein connection,” said Drammeh. “I do not currently anticipate that we will be taking action on this issue… [but] there are a wealth of other figures from throughout Maine history who would deserve such recognition far more than Mitchell does,” said Drammeh.

This story is developing. Updates will be provided as they become available. Email news@mainecampus.com with relevant information.