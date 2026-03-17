Friday, March 5, 2026. Orono, ME. Emmalyse Wozniak, class of '27, strolls down the sidewalk in front of Patch Hall on her way to class. When told about the new housing opportunity, Wozniak was happy to hear of more accessible housing opportunities for UMaine students seeking internship experience. Photo by Benjamin Flannery

Friday, March 5, 2026. Orono, ME. Emmalyse Wozniak, class of '27, strolls down the sidewalk in front of Patch Hall on her way to class. When told about the new housing opportunity, Wozniak was happy to hear of more accessible housing opportunities for UMaine students seeking internship experience. Photo by Benjamin Flannery

UMaine summer intern program expands capacity to address short-term rental challenges facing students

The University of Maine offers a wide variety of internships available to undergraduate students during the summer months. Yet, finding short-term housing options in the areas surrounding campus can be a large hurdle students face when accepting a summer internship. In response, Auxiliary Operations is leading the university’s attempt to relieve stress by expanding its summer intern housing program from 41 spots to 100 at Dorris Twitchell Allen Village (DTAV). Applications to reside in these apartments opened on March 1st and will remain open until all 100 available spaces are filled.

The UMaine summer intern program has expanded its capacity to support students significantly this year. Last summer, only 41 students occupied these spaces. With the growing demand and need for summer housing for interns at UMaine, DTAV will offer week-to-week leases for up to 12 weeks. Housing will be available from mid-May through the week of Aug. 2, which is when students typically begin returning to campus for the fall semester. Double rooms are $154 a week, amounting to $22 a day. Wi-Fi, utilities and laundry are included in the cost.

In a written statement to the Maine Campus, Executive Director of Communications David Nordman offered insight on the growth program. He referenced information from UMaine’s Associate Director for Auxiliary Operations Renee Raymond, who is coordinating the program.

“Last summer, 41 students working for 28 employers participated. Due to that strong demand, the university identified on-campus housing so we could expand opportunities for approximately 100 students this summer,” wrote Nordman. “With increased capacity this year and active recruitment of both students and employers underway, we anticipate participation and impact will grow,” wrote Nordman.

When asked if the number of participating employers will also expand, Nordman said that a precise number is difficult to provide but outreach efforts are ongoing.

“At this time, it is difficult to estimate how many employers will participate this summer, as outreach efforts are ongoing,” wrote Nordman. “Last year’s interns worked with a wide range of employers, including Pine Tree Legal, Bangor Savings Bank and multiple university departments and programs.”

Nordman clarified that while the program is targeted toward UMaine students, spots at DTAV are open to all summer interns in the area, which could help drive up enrollment and local employment rates.

“Consistent with our commitment to promoting pathways to careers and economic mobility, the Intern Housing program provides safe, reliable housing for students from UMaine and beyond,” wrote Nordman. “Participation is not limited to UMaine students, allowing a broader group of interns to experience the university and the region, and potentially driving new enrollment and local employment.”

One of the largest competitors of DTAV is off-campus housing options like Orchard Trails, but most options provide year-long leases that begin toward the end of August. Nordman suggested that UMaine’s summer intern program seeks to fill the gaps of time in the middle while year-round options remain available.

“While the Intern Housing program specifically addresses short-term summer needs, the university continues to provide residential options designed to offer predictable pricing, convenience and access to campus resources, and is actively exploring the expansion and enhancement of on-campus housing options for our students,” wrote Nordman. He also clarified that interns “are guaranteed housing for the full duration of their internship” if timing fits within the program window.

Prices of rent in the greater Orono area are one of the largest concerns, many internships offered to undergraduate students are unpaid positions. Interim Coordinator of Manufacturing at UMaine’s Pathways to Careers (PTC) Center, Kyle Rooney, compared pricing options available through the short term summer internship program to standard long term rates in the area.

“I personally think $600/month (utilities included) is a very fair price for summer housing compared to other potential options,” said Rooney. “Based on my past experience as a student, most students (second to fourth year) have an off-campus apartment throughout the school year, but these are typically year-long leases, so they don’t necessarily need to find other options over the summer.” Nordman also commented on affordability, highlighting the benefit of utilities being covered as part of the short-term lease.

Overall, the expansion of this program is likely to be of benefit to many students completing internships near campus this summer. Without the stress of finding a short-term place to stay, the program at DTAV could enable students to focus on their professional growth in the work environment and become more integrated into the local community.

Students interested in applying for the intern summer housing program can learn more on the program’s official website.