Housing Goods Bank in Old Town, Maine, provides furniture, medical equipment and other household items to individuals, families and veterans who are in need. “We need more volunteers to help us organize our donations and manage our inventory,” said volunteer Aaron Gilbert. Photo by Emma Stuetz

Housing Goods Bank in Old Town, Maine, provides furniture, medical equipment and other household items to individuals, families and veterans who are in need. “We need more volunteers to help us organize our donations and manage our inventory,” said volunteer Aaron Gilbert. Photo by Emma Stuetz

Black Bear Exchange struggles with rising demand as food insecurity grows in Maine

As the cost of living continues to rise, Mainers find themselves struggling to afford basic necessities. This is especially true of college students, who already have to grapple with high costs on a low income. As a result, aid organizations have begun to struggle to meet the demand. The University of Maine’s own Black Bear Exchange (BBE) is one of the organizations struggling to keep up with the increasing need.

Statistics from a recent ABC News article demonstrate that approximately one in seven Mainers do not have reliable access to food. The article also shares that rural Maine communities are facing the greatest challenges with food insecurity and that nearly 46% of Mainers actually earn too much money to qualify for government assistance programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). In turn, many families must rely on food pantries for support.

The BBE at the Bodwell Center for Service and Volunteerism is seeing these demands firsthand. The Bodwell Center works to get students engaged in the local community through community service. While their main focus is community engagement, their partnership with the Good Shepherd Food Bank has provided necessities to food insecure students and local residents through the BBE, which manages a food and clothing pantry on campus.

Lisa Morin, the Bodwell Center Coordinator, says the need for these basic necessities has been steadily increasing over time. Morin notes that even though they are keeping up, any help or donations are always welcome.

“I have felt from the beginning that we are just keeping our head above water. There has been a time where I have worried that if we have too much publicity that we will have too many people coming in. But I know that when push comes to shove, we will find a way,” said Morin.

Morin explained that the Bodwell Center is always open to donations. Any non-perishable food items or unopened cans are best for the BBE, but there is no specific item they need. Any clothing, personal care items and food are helpful.

“I’m spending almost $1000 a week on food and that is through a food bank. With an average of 200 visits a week, you go through everything,” said Morin. “We are going through all of the food we have every single week.”

The BBE is just one example of the many helping hands during this crisis of need. Organizations such as Maine Needs and Project Relief Maine have also spoken up about the crisis.

“And now, we really need everyone to show up,” wrote Maine Needs in a Sept. 2 Instagram post. “Because there are a lot of people who need support right now and we know we can meet the needs, we just need your help to do it.”

Maine Needs also acknowledged the rising increase in demands for supplies and resources and urges people to donate, volunteer and help where they are able.

Project Relief Maine’s Instagram post highlights the impact of International Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) negative impact on families and the community. In their post, they state that, “educators, healthcare workers, business owners, parents and everyday working people are being abducted and separated from their families. Families are suddenly left without the person who pays the rent, buys groceries or cares for their children.”

Project Relief Maine’s call for support in this Instagram post reflects larger challenges organizations face as increasing numbers of Mainers impacted by ICE are turning to community resources.

These challenges facing local organizations is an issue across Maine that is growing more pressing by the day. Food insecurity and financial pressure are leaving Mainers uncertain about their long-term food security and how they will get access to the resources they need. The overall ability of these organizations to continue supporting the community will depend on local involvement, engagement and the effort of the people surrounding them.