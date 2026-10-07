Diane Higgins (left) gets help from library specialist Britt Cline (right) with the Minerva library system on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, at the Orono Public Library in Orono, Maine. Cline has worked at the Orono Public Library for three and a half years and was one of the people that started the youth garden. Cline describes the environment at the library as "collaborative, and lively." Isla Rocca / Maine Campus

Diane Higgins (left) gets help from library specialist Britt Cline (right) with the Minerva library system on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, at the Orono Public Library in Orono, Maine. Cline has worked at the Orono Public Library for three and a half years and was one of the people that started the youth garden. Cline describes the environment at the library as "collaborative, and lively." Isla Rocca / Maine Campus

Orono Public Library staff prepare for expansion as construction bids approach

The Orono Public Library is moving closer to beginning an $8.62 million expansion, with construction bids expected in mid-October. In an Oct. 1 interview with the Maine Campus, Orono Public Library Foundation (OPLF) President James Jackson Sanborn and Library Director Laurie Carpenter discussed the challenges of the project and the community support that has shaped its development since planning began in 2023.

When the library first opened, its location changed frequently due to rising demand for a community-oriented public space. Previous locations included the Orono Christian Temperance Union, the Katahdin Building, the Keith Anderson House and the Orono High School. Now, the library is located at 39 Pine Street.

Orono community members have been at the heart of this process since 2002, when the OPLF was established and initial planning for the building began. Finally, in September 2009, the grand opening of the new public library took place.

In 2015, the foundation launched a “second chapter,” with a project that would expand outdoor spaces for visitors. Today, the foundation hopes to expand on their projects with their campaign Achieving the Vision, which includes updated child, teen and adult areas, work space for library staff and a larger community living room.

The ​​campaign brochure highlights projected expenses of $8.62 million with about 96% being construction expenses. Carpenter and Sanborn explained that the campaign has received financial support from over 500 private donors, the town council and manager and federal funds. The rest of the money was matched by the town through fundraising efforts with $8.62 million in projected revenues.

The library’s floor plan provides a visual representation of the additional expanded areas. With expected bids from contractors in mid-October, program continuity has become a rising challenge while expansions are being completed. Depending on construction factors, the library may close for up to a month; however, Carpenter is hopeful that there will be other options in the community to move library programming so that it remains open.

“We are feeling pretty good about where we are having faced challenges,” said Sanborn.

Internal support from the board of trustees, fundraising and staff dedication has been critical during the planning process.

“The staff of the library have been key and helped us think about what the library should be and what it could be,” said Sanborn.

Externally, the support has been matched through collaborative relationships with multiple stakeholders such as the Orono school system. With active participation in building committees and focus groups, community members have dedicated their time and effort to provide feedback.

Both Carpenter and Sanborn believe in having a community space where members are able to connect with each other.

“Having a great collection is just as important as having space for people to connect,” said Carpenter.

In addition to the physical renovations, the goals of this expansion remain rooted in giving back to the community and promoting educational opportunities.

“One of our basic missions is basic literacy,” said Carpenter. “Recreational reading is important and a lifelong skill and it’s all part of the mission of the community too.”

To further encourage this effort, both Sanborn and Carpenter welcome university students into the library to receive a free library card and use the resources available as members of the Orono community.