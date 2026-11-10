Police Beat: 10/28 to 11/6

10/29:

At 9 a.m., the University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) received an information complaint at DeMeritt Forest. The caller reported a tent in the area, but when officers responded, the area was clear.

At 10 p.m., UMPD received a disorderly complaint at Beta Theta Pi. Officers responded and found an inebriated student rolling around in the leaves and acting erratically. She denied any drug use. The University Volunteer Ambulance Corps (UVAC) was called and the student was transported for medical attention. She was referred to Student Conduct. The complaint was reclassified to an intoxication complaint.

At 11 p.m., UMPD received a disorderly complaint at Beta Theta Pi. The caller reported that two men were fighting. Officers responded and determined that both were drunk and underage. They were referred to Student Conduct.

10/30:

At 12 a.m., an information complaint was filed at Somerset Hall. A resident assistant had seen a bottle of alcohol in a dorm. Officers made contact with the occupants of the dorm and found that both were underage. The alcohol was confiscated and the students were referred to Student Conduct.

At 2 p.m., UMPD received a theft complaint at Fogler Library. The caller reported that a painting was stolen. Officers responded and found that the painting had been picked up by an art restorer who had notified library staff of their plan. The complaint was reclassified to an information complaint and no further action was taken.

At 7 p.m., an information complaint was filed at the University Mall. The caller reported that there was an unauthorized campfire taking place. Officers responded and found that the hosts had taken the proper steps to authorize the campfire, so no further action was taken.

At 7 p.m., UMPD received an erratic vehicle complaint at the Alfond Sports Arena. The caller reported that a vehicle had driven by too fast. Officers were able to obtain the license plate number and contacted the owner of the vehicle. The vehicle owner has not responded yet.

At 11 p.m., UMPD received an information complaint at Phi Eta Kappa. The caller reported that there were minors being served alcohol at a party. Officers performed several drive-by checks and did not find a reason to enter the building. No further action was taken.

At 11 p.m., UMPD received a disorderly complaint at Penobscot Hall. The caller reported that a non-student was refusing to leave the dorm. Officers responded and found the person outside the dorm and unable to get inside. The person refused to identify themself and they were determined to be trespassing.

10/31:

At 12 a.m., a criminal mischief complaint was filed at Somerset Hall. A mirror in one of the first-floor bathrooms had been spray-painted. The mirror was cleaned.

At 12 a.m., an information complaint was filed at the Collins Center for the Arts. A custodian reported that there was supposed to be someone else on shift with them, but they never showed up. Officers made contact with the custodian’s supervisor and found that the other person had quit.

At 1 a.m., UMPD received an assault complaint at Alpha Sigma Phi. The caller reported that he had been punched in the head by an unidentified man. He did not need medical attention.

At 1 a.m., UMPD received a traffic offense complaint on Long Road. Officers responded and found a student drinking and driving. The driver was arrested for operating under the influence.

At 7 a.m., UMPD received a violation of conditions of release complaint at the Memorial Union. A non-student had bail conditions prohibiting them from being on university property. Contact was made with the person and they were arrested.

At 4 p.m., a domestic family fight complaint was filed at Knox Hall. The caller reported that a male and a female had been arguing. Officers responded and the people implicated in the report denied arguing. They were issued a Title IX report and referred to Student Conduct.

At 7 p.m., UMPD received an information complaint at Aroostook Hall. The caller reported that there was someone wearing a mask and dressed in all black who appeared to have a firearm. Officers responded and found that the firearm was fake and part of the person’s Halloween costume. The situation was explained to the individual and they were referred to Student Conduct.

At 11 p.m., UMPD received a disorderly complaint at Delta Tau Delta. Someone had heard a scream. Officers responded and made contact with individuals in the area, but could not determine where the scream came from.

At 11 p.m., an intoxication complaint was filed at Kennebec Hall. There was an inebriated male running around the building. Officers made contact, determined that he was underage and referred him to Student Conduct.

At 11 p.m., a disorderly complaint was filed at Stodder Hall. The caller reported that a former student had entered the hall and was throwing full water bottles at people. Officers responded and found the individual outside and unable to get back in. He was issued a criminal trespass warning and arrested for disorderly conduct.

11/1:

At 2 a.m., UMPD received a criminal mischief complaint at Knox Hall. A window had been broken. There are no other details at this time.

At 10 a.m., UMPD received a report of a theft of a vehicle at the Hilltop Commons parking lot. A student had parked his car there the day before, and received a call from his mother saying that the Auburn Police Department found his car in Auburn. Officers are reviewing surveillance footage from the area.

At 1 p.m., UMPD received another report of a theft of a vehicle at the Hilltop Commons parking lot. A student had left his wallet and keys in his car and someone had moved it to the overnight parking lot. His credit card had also been used. Officers are reviewing surveillance footage from the area.

At 2 p.m., a information complaint was filed at Somerset Hall. A student was receiving text messages from an unknown number. They blocked the number and the messages ceased.

11/2:

At 1 a.m., UMPD received a suspicious complaint at Page Farm. Officers responded and found that a student had fallen asleep in a tree. UMPD said this is not an uncommon occurrence for this particular student. He was advised that if he kept falling asleep in trees, officers would keep coming to wake him up. No further action was taken.

At 1 p.m., a suspicious complaint was filed at the Satellite Lot. A worker had gone hunting and returned with his vehicle covered in blood and dirt. Officers responded and found that the blood came from a deer. The worker was asked to clean his vehicle.

At 7 p.m., a theft complaint was filed at Somerset Hall. The caller reported that their electric scooter had been stolen. There are no cameras on the outside of the building, so no further action was taken.

11/3:

At 3 p.m., UMPD received a theft complaint at the Memorial Union. The caller reported that their skateboard had been stolen. Officers reviewed surveillance footage from the area but found nothing.